Colo. Woman Allegedly Drove off Embankment with 5-Year-Old Inside Car

A 28-year-old woman faces attempted murder charges after allegedly driving her car off a steep embankment with a 5-year-old inside, say police

A 28-year-old Colorado woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving off a steep embankment on Wednesday with a 5-year-old child inside her vehicle.

At about 1:52 p.m., deputies from the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about an accident involving a vehicle that had veered off the road and crashed on a steep embankment in Salida, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and found the vehicle that had crashed down the precipitous slope.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen, of Chaffee County.

The only passenger in the car was the 5-year-old child who was also rescued from the vehicle.

Both driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Nguyen was then taken into custody by Chaffee County Sheriff personnel and transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility.

She was charged with Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, a Class 2 Felony.

The 5-year-old passenger was released to a guardian.

It is unclear how Nguyen knows the child.

It is unclear whether Nguyen has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf. She has not yet entered a plea.