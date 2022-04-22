Robert Feldman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for murdering his wife, Stacy Feldman, in 2015, and staging it to look like an accident

Colorado Wife Was Murdered by Husband Hours After Confronting Him About Tinder Affair

A Denver man has been found guilty of killing his wife and staging it to look like she slipped in the shower — a crime that took place after she confronted him about cheating on her with a woman from Tinder.

On Tuesday, just after Robert Feldman, 59, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of his wife, Stacy Feldman, 45, the judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, 9 News, KDVR and The Denver Post report.

"This is all because you couldn't keep your pants zipped and agree to the divorce Stacy wanted," Stacy Feldman's mother, Dorothy Malman, said during the sentencing hearing, 9 News reports. "You are evil."

"If you really loved your children, you wouldn't have killed their mother," Malman said, KDVR reports. "You wouldn't have taken their mother from them. The only person you love is yourself."

Robert was arrested on Feb. 13, 2018, and charged with first-degree murder in Stacy's death.

The medical examiner had originally classified the cause and manner of Stacy's death as "undetermined," so what really happened remained a mystery for nearly three years.

At the time of Stacy's death, on March 1, 2015, Robert told authorities that he came home and found her unresponsive in the bathtub with the water still running, the Denver Post reports.

He said he believed Stacy died as a result of eating edible marijuana the night before, according to local station KMGH.

But in Feb. 2018, new details of Stacy's death and Robert's suspected involvement emerged when his eight-page arrest affidavit was unsealed, revealing that he killed his wife after she learned he was having an affair.

Among other details, the documents show Stacy had no signs of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her system when she died.

Robert went on to collect a $750,000 insurance policy on Stacy, which he took out in 2010, according to the affidavit.

Court documents state that investigators first learned of the life insurance money about three months after Stacy died.

Around that same time, they learned of Robert's suspected affair, according to the affidavit.

An Affair Revealed

In June 2015, a woman called Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to report that she had told Stacy she was Robert's mistress just before Stacy was found dead.

The woman said she had met Robert in February 2015 on Tinder and that they had gone on dates and had sex at least once. Robert had told her he was divorced but the woman didn't believe him —and went on Google to find out whether he was married, she said.

The woman said she emailed Stacy the morning she was found dead, asking her if she and Robert were divorced and then telling her about the affair.

According to the woman, Stacy told her that Robert had cheated on her before "and that she was 'done with him,' " the affidavit states.

During their investigation, authorities learned Robert was uncooperative with police and firefighters at the scene where Stacy was found dead and said he did not want an autopsy performed, according to the arrest affidavit.

Everything changed in October 2017, when authorities asked a nationally-recognized doctor who specializes in domestic violence-related strangulation and suffocation injuries to review Stacy's injuries.

The doctor reported that he believed Stacy died as a result of strangulation or suffocation and that her injuries were the result of "an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation and suffocation," the affidavit states.

He ruled the death a homicide.

'Horrific Beating'

During Feldman's trial, Assistant District Attorney Maggie Conboy pointed out that Stacy's injuries pointed to her being strangled.

"Stacy Feldman can't tell you what happened that day, but her body can," Conboy said in her closing argument Tuesday, 9 News reports.

"And what it tells you is that she suffered a long, protracted, and horrific beating. This was not from CPR. This is not from pulling her from the tub. This is not from a simple collapse in a shower. What this is, is evidence of a vicious beat-down."

The jury came back with a guilty verdict in three hours.

After the sentencing hearing, Judge Edward Bronfin addressed Stacy's family, saying, "I can't turn back time," 9 News reports, "and, unfortunately, there's never any way the legal system or an individual judge can turn back the clock and undo something that has been done."

Immediately after, he handed down the life sentence.

Feldman was placed in handcuffs and led out of the courtroom by sheriff's deputies, 9 News reports.