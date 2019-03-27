Colo. Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student, Threatening Him If He Resisted Advances

A Colorado teacher was arrested last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student, PEOPLE confirms.

Sarah Elise Porter, was a 24-year-old Spanish teacher and track coach at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado. She is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old boy she was coaching, according to arrest documents first obtained by the Denver Post.

An anonymous student reported the alleged activity through Safe2Tell, a tipline that allows Colorado students to report illegal activity in their schools.

According to the police report, the school’s head track coach confronted Porter after hearing about the tip. She allegedly confessed to him. “She said ‘I f–ked up’ and that she was ‘in a real bad place right now,'” the coach told police, recalling what Porter had allegedly told him. She also allegedly told the head coach that she he had sent revealing photos to a student while wearing a tank top.

Authorities also interviewed the alleged victim. According to the police report, he alleged that Porter started sending him inappropriate messages and photos via Snapchat. The student also alleged that she forced herself on him and threatened him if he resisted her advances.

“They went into the office,” another student alleged to police, according to the documents. “She turned out the lights and she grabbed him. She told him to follow along and something to the effect that ‘I will do something.’ He assumed she meant she would do something to his family or him. She started kissing him.”

KDVR reports that another student’s mother told police that she saw how “friendly” Porter was with the student.

According to ABC7, Littleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Ewert sent a letter to parents and students on Monday, explaining that Porter had been charged with sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust. He added that Porter will not return to Arapahoe High School or Littleton Public Schools, and that a “highly qualified substitute teacher” will take over her classes for the rest of the school year.

Porter has been charged with sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child.

She has not yet entered a plea and is being held on $25,000 bond. Court records do not list an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.