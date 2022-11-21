Colorado Springs Suspect's Grandfather Is Politician Who Compared Jan. 6 to Revolutionary War

Five people were killed and at least 18 were injured in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo.

By Christine Pelisek
Published on November 21, 2022 03:57 PM
California Assemblymember Randy Voepel
Randy Voepel. Photo: Randy Voepel/Twitter

The suspect who allegedly killed five people and injured at least 18 others at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. is the grandson of a California politician who compared the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to the American Revolutionary War, according to multiple reports.

The Gazette in Colorado Springs reports the alleged shooter, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is the grandson of Republican Assemblyman Randy Voepel, who represents parts of San Diego County and Riverside County in California's 71st Assembly District.

Voepel was a mayor of Santee, Calif., for two decades and lost his Assembly bid for reelection this year, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Police allege the gunman, armed with an AR-15-style rifle and at least one other gun, opened fire on patrons inside Club Q late Saturday evening at about 11:57 p.m. local time.

Owners of the club told the New York Times that the shooter was wearing a military-style flak jacket and had at least six magazines of ammunition when he entered the nightclub.

After the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, Voepel told the Union-Tribune, "This is Lexington and Concord. First shots fired against tyranny."

California Assemblymember Randy Voepel
He added: "Tyranny will follow in the aftermath of the Biden swear-in on January 20th."

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Dead, Many Others Injured in Shooting at LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado: We Are 'Devastated'

Voepel later said he didn't condone the lawlessness and violence at the Capitol, the Union-Tribune reported.

"The left has their crazies and the right has their crazies, and I don't support either one," Voepel said. "I support the First Amendment and the ability to protest, as long as you keep it peaceful."

According to CNN, the first 911 calls from Club Q began at 11:56 p.m. By midnight, an officer was at the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody at 12:02 a.m, six minutes after the attack started.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told CNN that at least two people inside the club disarmed the shooter, stopping the violence before it got much worse. "We owe them a great debt of thanks," Vasquez said.

"One customer took down the gunman and was assisted by another," Matthew Haynes, one of the club owners, told The New York TImes. "He saved dozens and dozens of lives. Stopped the man cold. Everyone else was running away, and he ran toward him."

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told NPR on Sunday that one of the men was able to grab a weapon from the gunman and then hit him with it. When police arrived, one of the patrons was holding the suspect down.

Voepel could not be reached for comment.

To help those impacted by the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.

