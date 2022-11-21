Remembering the Victims of Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, as Suspect Charged with Hate Crimes

Five people were killed and at least 18 others were injured after a lone gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub shortly before midnight Saturday and shot at unsuspecting patrons.

According to authorities, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly used a long rifle and opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

During a press conference Sunday, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez confirmed that "at least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others."

Citing court records, The New York Times reports Aldrich faces five preliminary charges each of murder and bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

The nightclub said in a statement, "Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Here are the victims whose deaths have been confirmed so far. (This post will be updated as more information about the victims becomes available.)

Daniel Davis Aston, 28

Daniel Aston. Facebook

Club Q bartender Daniel Davis Aston was a born performer, his mom told the Associated Press, saying that he loved to make people laugh and wear elaborate costumes, and write plays.

Daniel's mom, Sabrina Aston, confirmed his death with ABC News, The Denver Post and the Associated Press.

"It's just unbelievable," Sabrina Aston told The Post. "He had so much more life to give to us, and to all his friends and to himself."

Daniel came out as transgender to his mother as a teenager and then became president of the LGBTQ club at his college, Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., Sabrina told the AP.

"We are in shock, we cried for a little bit, but then you go through this phase where you are just kind of numb, and I'm sure it will hit us again," she said, according to the AP. "I keep thinking it's a mistake, they made a mistake, and that he is really alive," she added.

Derrick Rump, 38

Derrick Rump. Facebook

A second bartender and co-owner of the bar, Derrick Rump, was also killed in the shooting, CBS News reports.

Rump's friend, Anthony Jaramillo, confirmed his death to the outlet.

"Loving, supportive, with a heavy hand in his drink pouring, and just a really good listener and would not be afraid to tell you when you were wrong instead of telling you what you wanted to hear, and that was really valuable," Jaramillo said.

Tiara Latrice Kelley, a performer at Club Q told The Colorado Springs Gazette Rump was "all about keeping people happy."

Rump's friend Sky Lay, described him as "one of the sweetest, funniest, quirkiest smart asses you'd ever want to meet," according to The Colorado Sun.

Kelly Loving, 40

Kelly Loving. Facebook

Clubgoer Kelly Loving was identified as one of the victims in the shooting at Club Q, her sister Tiffany Loving confirmed with ABC News.

"I had just got off the phone with her that same day," Tiffany said, per the outlet. "We had video calls that same day. She was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people."

According to The Times, Kelly was visiting from Denver.

Tiffany also confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post Sunday, writing in part, "imma [sic] miss you so much sis I'm just sitting here in disbelieve [sic] you was so giving and caring you had a mouth on u [sic] but it runs in the family."

She added, "rip [sic] sis imma [sic] always be ur [sic] keeper."

To help those impacted by the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.