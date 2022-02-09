Colorado Springs Reaches Nearly $3 Million Settlement in 2019 Police Shooting of De'Von Bailey

The City of Colorado Springs has settled a civil lawsuit with the family of De'Von Bailey, a 19-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police officers in August of 2019.

The family will receive nearly $3 million as part of the settlement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nothing in this nightmare could ever make what happened to my son OK or justifiable," Bailey's father, Greg Bailey, said in a statement. "There is no amount of money that will bring him back. He was running away, and they shot him in the back like an animal."

The city also agreed to provide anti-bias training, maintain an early intervention program for officers who might require assistance or training and ensure that all officers' personnel files are kept throughout their law enforcement career, The Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Bailey's mother, Delisha Searcy, said she was "hopeful that the changes in the Colorado Springs Police Department will prevent another family from losing a child."

Bailey was fatally shot by two Colorado Springs police officers who were investigating a robbery on Aug. 3, 2019, ABC7 reported.

When an officer approached Bailey, he ran off and was shot by the two officers, according to ABC7.

He was hit three times in the back and once in the arm, ABC7 reported.

The shooting ignited protests across Colorado Springs and in June of 2020, Bailey's family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and police.

A 4th Judicial District Grand Jury rejected filing criminal charges against the two officers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also concluded that the shooting was justified, KRDO reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Our hope is that as we explain today's outcome from our perspective, nobody loses sight that everyone involved are real people," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement, KKTV reported.

"These are real lives that have been forever changed. Any loss of life in our community, regardless of the circumstance, is a tragic event and the officers involved never wished to be part of this incident, nor did they want an outcome resulting in the loss of life," the statement continued. "However, under the law and based on the officers' extensive training, they acted justifiably to protect both themselves and the community. We strongly stand behind our officers and their actions."

In a statement, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said it was the insurance carrier's decision to settle the case.

"It is important to note that in the conduct of the civil case, neither the judge who mediated a possible settlement, nor the insurance adjusters assigned to the case suggested at any time that the officers acted unlawfully or contrary to department policy," he said, according to KKTV.