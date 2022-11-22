Colorado Springs Police Emphasize Using Correct Pronouns, Names of Club Q Shooting Victims

When Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez released the names of the five people killed in a mass shooting at Club Q over the weekend, he also included their pronouns.

"We respect all of our community members including our LGBTQ community," Vasquez said during Monday's press conference. "Therefore, we will be identifying the victims by how they identified themselves and how their families have loved and identified them."

Vasquez read their names: "Kelly Loving. Kelly's pronouns are 'she/her.' Daniel Aston. Daniel's pronouns are 'he/him.' Derrick Rump. Derrick's pronouns are 'he/him.' Ashley Paugh. Ashley's pronouns are 'she/her.' Raymond Green Vance. Raymond's pronouns are 'he/him.'"

"We strive to give the victims the dignity and respect that they deserve as well as shine the light of public attention on the victims," Vasquez said.

The decision to use the correct names and pronouns of the victims of Saturday's shooting at the LGBTQ club that killed five people and injured approximately 18 others was an easy one, police spokesperson Pamela Castro told The Washington Post.

"For us there was not a lot of discussion about how we were going to identify the victims, because we all agreed from the beginning we would use their names and pronouns," Castro said in an email to the Post. "For us, it simply came down to showing them the respect they deserve by identifying them using the names they and their loved ones used."

'Seen and Understood for Who They Were'

Members of the Civil rights organization GLAAD reached out to the police department prior to Monday's press conference and police assured GLAAD that the correct language would be used.

"Using a person's name and pronoun is basic respect and recognition of who they are," Barbara Simon, GLAAD Senior Director, tells PEOPLE. "LGBTQ people are not always called the right name, or they're misgendered, including often by police, and it can hurt. Families and a community already in pain want to know their loved ones are seen and understood for who they were. Chief Vasquez's acknowledgement of names and pronouns was inclusive, accurate and compassionate, and as a result, both LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ people killed on Saturday were remembered with dignity and respect."

Two of the victims — Kelly Loving and Daniel Aston — were transgender.

Club Q. Google Maps

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The department's approach was the right one, said Olivia Hunt, policy director for the National Center for Transgender Equality.

"It is refreshing to hear that they are taking the time to make sure they're known by the correct names and pronouns," Hunt told USA Today. "Otherwise, it's being even more disrespectful in death as they are by some in life."

RELATED VIDEO: Authorities in Colorado Springs Name Five Victims of LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

TransLash Media founder Imara Jones tells PEOPLE that the police department's decision "is exactly what should be done."

"To me this is a no-brainer: Using the names that people used in their lives and the names that their loved ones know them by, as well as their gender identity that may or may not be on their documents," says Jones, who adds it's "something that should be happening everywhere and all the time."

"We do this for stars all the time or people in the entertainment industry," adds Jones. "We don't insist on using the name that is on their birth certificate. We use the name that everyone who knows and loves and supports them goes by. I think that the fact that it is a big deal is sad, because it shows that we have a lot of progress to make in terms of people seeing trans people as human. This should be happening all the time. This is not a controversial thing to be doing unless people, quite frankly, are transphobic."

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Trans Doe Task force, a trans-led non profit that focuses on missing and murdered LGBTQ people, said, in part, "Too often when Trans people die or are murdered, they then are deadnamed and misgendered by officials and in news reports, or even by their family of origin, which is an additional level of disrespect and post-mortem violence that we have to experience and contend with. This small act of respect on a basic human level, just not denying us our identities in death is very much appreciated."

Police allege the gunman, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and at least one other gun when he opened fire on patrons inside Club Q late Saturday evening at about 11:57 p.m. local time.

Owners of the club told the New York Times that the shooter was wearing a military-style flak jacket and had at least six magazines of ammunition when he entered the nightclub.

To help those impacted by the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.