Colorado Springs Authorities Say 'Heroic' Patrons Stopped Shooter at LGBTQ Nightclub

Two patrons at Club Q in Colorado Springs are being hailed as heroes after they were reportedly able to subdue the gunman who allegedly killed five people and injured 25 late Saturday night.

"One customer took down the gunman and was assisted by another," Matthew Haynes, one of the club owners, told The New York TImes. "He saved dozens and dozens of lives. Stopped the man cold. Everyone else was running away, and he ran toward him."

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told NPR on Sunday that one of the men was able to grab a weapon from the gunman and then hit him with it. When police arrived, one of the patrons was holding the suspect down.

"It certainly has the trappings of a hate crime, but it's too early to designate it as such because the motive really is a matter of investigation at this point in time," Suthers said. "We do know … that there was heroic action by patrons. Police responded very quickly. The first call came in at 11:57 p.m. Police were there by 12 midnight, within three minutes. This whole incident was over by 12:02."

Authorities identified the shooter as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, and said the man was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and at least one other gun. Owners of the club told the Times that Aldrich was wearing a military-style flak jacket and was heavily armed when he entered the nightclub with the rifle and apparently six magazines of ammunition.

Police recovered multiple firearms at the scene and are working to determine "who the firearms belong to," added the Colorado Springs Police Department in a statement Sunday.

A man with the same name and age as Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 after the man's mother called police to report that he had a bomb and had other weapons in his possession, the Times reported.

About 10 homes in the neighborhood were evacuated while police responded, but no bomb was found. Aldrich has amassed a criminal history since, including charges for felony menacing and kidnapping, added the Times.

Meanwhile, the community is mourning the loss of life and its sense of security.

"Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ+ citizens," Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said Sunday. "Every citizen has the right to be safe and secure in our city; to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly. I am so terribly saddened and heartbroken."

Colorado Springs Police have planned a press conference for 12 p.m. Monday to offer a further update on the event.

To help those impacted by the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, donate to the Colorado Healing Fund.