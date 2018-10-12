Little Kids Vanish with Mom & Her Soldier Husband After Court Orders Them Into Protective Custody

Two Colorado children are still missing more than two weeks after they disappeared with their mother and her husband as the court moved to put them in protective custody, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in searching for 4-year-old Anneberlin Perrone and her little brother Grayson Perrone, 3, who have been missing since Sept. 27. They were last seen in Colorado Springs, according to police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.

The kids are believed to be with their mom, Harmonie Larrow, who also goes by Harmonie Perrone, and her husband, Pvt. Duncan Larrow.

Duncan went AWOL from Fort Carson on Sept. 28, a post official tells PEOPLE.

A criminal investigation has not been opened, Black says — but law enforcement is assisting because there is an active court order to take the children into protective custody. Anneberlin, who goes by “Annie,” and Grayson are classified as “endangered.”

Black declined to discuss the protective order or the circumstances of the children’s home life in more detail, referring questions to child welfare officials, who could not immediately comment.

From left: Harmonie and Duncan Larrow Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Duncan had been stationed at Fort Carson with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He has been with the Army for three years, according to the post official.

Once authorities locate the children safely, they will investigate whether any criminal conduct occurred, Black says.

The family may have ties in Arizona. They are believed to be traveling in a 2013 black Ford C-Max that has a broken rear window covered with clear plastic.

The vehicle has Colorado license plates that read HPO258.

Anneberlin is described as 3-foot-5-inches tall with blue eyes, long blonde hair and pierced ears. Grayson is 3 feet tall with blond hair.

Harmonie is 5-feet-5-inches tall with green eyes and long brown hair. Duncan is reportedly 5-feet-11 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair that is short on the sides and longer on top.

Anyone with information is urged to call their local law enforcement agencies.