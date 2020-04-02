Colo. Parents Missing After Allegedly Abandoning Daughter, 5, Claiming They Were Going to Store

Image zoom THORNTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Authorities in Colorado are searching for the parents of a 5-year-old girl who was found abandoned outside the family’s home on Monday night.

Police in Thornton are looking for Liu Nei Li, 40, and Zaiqiao Feng, 48. Investigators believe that their 2-year-old daughter, Anny Li, is with them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A statement from police indicates relatives discovered the couple’s 5-year-old daughter on her own in the family’s front yard on Monday evening.

Police were called, and the girl allegedly told officers her family said they were going to the grocery store that morning, but never returned.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The relatives said they are not sure why the couple would have left the little girl home alone.

The 5-year-old remains with the relatives who found her.

Police believe Li and Feng are traveling in a 2008 gray Toyota Highlander bearing Colorado plates 231-REZ.

KUSA reports police executed a search warrant at the home Wednesday, allegedly uncovering a substantial illegal marijuana grow operation.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information pertinent to this case call them at (720) 977-5150.