Officer Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the force, as well as John Hurley, described as a Good Samaritan, were killed in the Monday shooting that also left the gunman dead

Colo. Officer Was Targeted, Slain in Shooting that Also Killed 'Hero' Good Samaritan: Police

A gunman who had expressed a "hatred" of police killed a Colorado officer and a Good Samaritan who intervened on Monday before dying in the incident himself, according to the Arvada police chief.

At about 1 p.m. Monday, dispatchers received a call for a disturbance at Olde Town Arvada, a popular shopping district with restaurants, shops and bars. About 30 minutes later, dispatchers received additional calls for "shots fired" and an "officer down," said the chief, Link Strate, during a press conference.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officer Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the force, was fatally shot in the line of duty, Strate said. John Hurley, 40, described as a Good Samaritan who intervened, was also killed.

"[Hurley] likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life," said Strate. "He came into the Olde Town area in the middle of a shooting and prevented any other injury."

The police chief did not describe Hurley's role in the incident, but a witness told TV station ABC7 that Hurley was in the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store when they heard gunshots and saw the gunman.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"He did not hesitate; he didn't stand there and think about it. He totally heard the gunfire, went to the door, saw the shooter and immediately ran in that direction," store employee Bill Troyanos told the station. "I just want to make sure his family knows how heroic he was."

"Mr. Hurley shot [the suspect]. I think I heard 6 shots from his gun, maybe 5," Troyanos continued.

The gunman was identified as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke by Jefferson County coroner Annette Cannon, reported the Associated Press.

Officials have not released information on who fatally shot Hurley or who shot the gunman.

Chief Strate said the gunman "ambushed" Officer Beesley, who normally worked as a school resource officer, but spent summers working patrol.

"He was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada Police uniform and a badge," Strate said at the press conference. "Officer Beesley was ambushed by a person who expressed hatred of police officers."

After the press conference, Strate did not answer a question about how investigators knew Beesley was targeted. He said the shooting is the subject of "an ongoing investigation."

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said the shooting was being investigated by the Critical Incident Response Team and its findings will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office.