Colorado Mom Who Smothered Newborn Baby Girl Before Tossing Her Over a Fence Is Convicted of Murder

A 25-year-old Colorado woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for brutally killing her newborn baby girl.

On Tuesday, Camille Wasinger-Konrad was found guilty of murder, one year after she smothered her unnamed daughter and then tossed the infant over a fence into a neighbor’s backyard. The baby was found dead 15 hours later.

“Of all the many emotions of the magical first moments of a baby’s life, of all the many tender moments a mother shared in that first embrace with a completely helpless and fragile life, smothering a newborn and pitching its body over a fence in the cold of January is impossible to understand,” District Attorney George Brauchler said, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Who are we as people that someone among us has such disregard for the most innocent of lives — a life they helped created? Disgusting,” Brauchler added.

On the early morning of Jan. 2, 2018, Konrad, who had been renting a room in the home of a Highlands Ranch family, gave birth to the baby girl.

She then covered the infant’s mouth, carried the child downstairs to the back deck and threw her into the backyard of a neighbor, according to the DA’s office.

The neighbor discovered the child that night at 9:48 p.m.

Konrad explained to police that on that day, she woke up to bad stomach cramps between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., KDVR reported. “The baby just came out,” she said.

Fox News reports Wasinger-Konrad told police “I just got rid of it” when asked about the baby.

Wasinger-Konrad said she had no idea she was pregnant — but coworkers interviewed by detectives disputed that claim, saying she had told them about her pregnancy, KDVR reported.

Prior to her confession, Konrad initially denied knowing anything about anything about the dead baby.

“That little girl was on that deck for 948 minutes,” Deputy District Attorney Valerie Brewster told the jury, according to the DA’s office. “This defendant went about her day, knowing her unnamed daughter was there, helpless. She thought and made that choice.”

Konrad was convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and the position-of-trust murder charge, according to the DA’s office.

Wasinger-Konrad’s sentencing is set for Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. The mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.