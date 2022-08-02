Five children were in the home when the gunman opened fire

Colo. Mom and Teen Daughter Are Killed by Victim's Abusive Ex, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

A Colorado woman and her 16-year-old daughter were shot at their home on Thursday — and authorities say that the gunman took his own life after the shooting.

Officers arrived at the home around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after two children, ages 12 and 14, called 911 and said they were hiding inside the home after two people were shot.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of 41-year-old Lindsay E. Daum and 16-year-old Meadow L. Sinner. Daum was Sinner's mother. They had both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The gunman was identified as 49-year-old Javier Acevedo. ABC-7 learned that two different women had previously filed protective orders against Acevedo. A permanent restraining order had been issued in June for one of the women. A total of five kids were listed on the protective orders.

PEOPLE confirms ABC-7's report that Acevedo had a multiple arrests for child abuse, sexual assault on a child, and at least two drug charges.

According to a statement from the Loveland Police Department, the scene was chaotic when they arrived at the site of the shooting.

"The first responding officers arrived and immediately encountered the 14-year old caller, as well as a 16-year old suffering from gunshot wounds," the statement reads. "The arriving officers pulled the 16-year old away from the entry of the doorway and began immediate lifesaving measures." But the 16-year-old, Sinner, later died from her injuries.

"Two responding patrol officers approached the rear of the residence and observed a 2-year old in the backyard," the statement continues. "One of the officers ... jumped the fence to secure the child while the other officer provided cover. The child was then handed over to an awaiting Sergeant, and was safely removed."

"An officer observed a 5-year old standing at the top of the stairway to the upper level of the residence. The officer talked to the 5-year old who went to the officer and was safely extracted from the residence."

"The 12-year old caller was hiding in a lower level bedroom closet," the statement says. "The contact team continued the search and located a 41-year old female victim deceased."

Hours later, police located Acevedo, who had killed himself.

The sudden violence has shaken the town of Loveland, which is located approximately an hour north of Denver. Family and friends have created a GoFundMe that states that the four surviving children will be cared for by Daum's 72-year-old mother.

"Meadow was only 16 and one of the most beautiful and vibrant souls we have ever met," the GoFundMe states. "She was a leader in the Colorado Youth Congress and was working with her peers to improve mental health support in schools. Her death will leave an irreparable hole in the hearts of all that knew and loved her."

"Meadow's mom, Lindsay, was a committed and caring mother," the GoFundMe continues. "She loved being a mom more than anything else in the world. May Meadow and Lindsay's legacy be one of love and care."