Friends Say Missing Colo. Mom Suzanne Morphew and Husband Barry Seemed Like ‘Good, Model Family’

Before Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew disappeared during a bike ride on Mother's Day, everything in her life seemed to be going well.

"That [family structure] where the husband loves being the provider and the wife loves being the homemaker— they fit that to a T," longtime friend Jeff Isles tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But now Morphew, a mom-of-two, is missing, having vanished on a bike ride on May 10. While her bike and a "personal item" were recovered during a search of an area near her Maysville home, little else is known about Morphew's disappearance.

"They're close— a good model family," Isles says of Morphew and her husband and their two daughters, Mallory and Macy.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Since she vanished, investigators have received more than 600 tips, carried out numerous searches throughout the county and conducted "countless" interviews, the Chaffee County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

For more on the mysterious disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.

Family has previously stated that Morphew's husband, Barry Morphew, was out of town in Denver when his wife went missing.

Investigators are not ruling out foul play in Morphew's disappearance and the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Colorado Bureau of Investigations have been aiding in the search.

In a video uploaded to the Facebook page "Find Suzanne Morphew," Barry Morphew urges anyone with information to call the FBI tip line.

"Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Morphew said, appearing near tears. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."