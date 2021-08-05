Robert Terry and Sarah Terry Smith were engaged after marrying and divorcing twice

Colo. Mom Is Killed by Ex-Husband in Murder-Suicide Witnessed by Their 6-Year-Old Son

Police say a 6-year-old Colorado boy watched his own father commit suicide moments after he shot and killed the child's mother, PEOPLE confirms.

Aurora Police responded to calls of a shooting on Friday afternoon, arriving to find "one deceased adult male" — identified as 49-year-old Robert Terry — "who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Robert's body was discovered just outside the couple's home.

Police also came upon "an adult female" — Sarah Terry Smith, 40 — "suffering from gunshot wounds nearby."

Smith was rushed to a local hospital, where medical staff declared her deceased.

She had been shot multiple times.

According to KDVR, Terry and Smith had an argument, and Smith tried to leave after strapping their son into his car seat.

The couple's son witnessed the violent ordeal from the car's back seat.

Smith's brother, Alan Smith, spoke to KDVR, and said that his nephew left the car and crossed the street to alert neighbors to the shooting.

Alan explained that the couple had been married and divorced twice. The two had recently reunited and were once again engaged, he said.

"It's absolutely devastating," he confided. "I cannot believe he could bring himself to do this."

Smith, a former Florida cop who investigated welfare fraud for Colorado's Arapahoe County, "was the most warm-hearted person you would ever meet," her brother added.

"She never met a stranger, ever," he said. "She was a devout Christian, the most wonderful person you would ever meet. Devastating."

The 6-year-old's uncle said his mission now is to ensure his nephew recovers from the trauma he's experienced.