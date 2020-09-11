Colo. Mom of 4 Is Fatally Shot by Boyfriend, Who Kills Himself: 'Unbelievable Pain,' Says Dad

A Colorado mother of four was killed last Friday by her boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself, leaving her close-knit family reeling from her loss.

On Sept. 4, Denver Police were called to the 300 block of 24th St. in Five Points in response to a shooting, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday.

Officers found a female, identified by her family as Clarissa Ford, 33, and her boyfriend, who has not been publicly named, deceased inside the residence, Denver police said.

“This incident appears to be a domestic violence-related murder/suicide,” police said.

Ford is the mother of four daughters, ages 14, 8, 3, and 5 months old.

Ford’s family is devastated by her loss.

“No family should have to go through this,” her father, Ralph Ford, told KDVR.

“It’s an unbelievable pain,” he told KDVR. “It’s an unbelievable situation to be in.”

Ford’s 8-year-old daughter was at the residence when her mother was shot, KDVR reports.

“That memory is going to stick with her for a long time,” Ford told the outlet. “When I broke down, she was patting me on the back saying, ‘Hey, Papa Ralph, it’s going to be OK.’ She’s my inspiration. She’s why I have to be strong.”

A relative has set up a GoFundMe to help the family defray the cost of Ford’s funeral and other expenses the family will incur.

“On Friday, September 4, 2020, Clarissa Ford was violently murdered by her boyfriend,” Joyce Ford wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The horrific act of violence has left the family devastated and in a lot of emotional pain.

“Clarissa was a beautiful young woman, 33 years old with four lovely daughters. She dedicated her life to helping others and now she is in need.”

She went on to say, “The family was not prepared for the high cost of a funeral, and during this time where everything is so difficult for many people, this has been extremely hard. I am reaching out to ask that anyone who can donate, please do.”

She noted that the children’s “belongings were destroyed so they need clothing and toys. Anything will help. It would mean so much if you could share with others.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).