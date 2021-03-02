"Pamela Cabriales is an amazing human being and will always go out of her way to help those in need," a GoFundMe page in her honor states

Colo. Mom and 'Beautiful Soul' Was Killed While Sitting in SUV, and 14-Year-Old Boy Is Suspect

A 32-year-old Colorado mom was fatally shot in the head while sitting in her SUV — and authorities have arrested two teenagers in connection with her killing.

According to a probable cause statement from the Denver District Attorney's Office, Pamela Cabriales was in her 2008 Land Rover SUV on February 20 when one of the teens allegedly jumped out of his car and opened fire on the vehicle. She was hit in the head. She was critically injured, and later died in the hospital.

The alleged 14-year-old shooter has been charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder and criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree with extreme indifference.

The Denver District Attorney's Office also charged 18-year-old Neshan Johnson — accused of driving the car the teen emerged from — with first-degree murder.

Authorities have not released a motive in the killing, nor have they said whether Cabriales knew the teens.

The teens avoided arrest until days later, when an officer recognized the vehicle and started a high-speed chase that ended when the suspects' car hit a pole. According to the probable cause affidavit, the suspects' vehicle also allegedly had two AR-15 rifles "in plain view."

Friends have organized a GoFundMe to raise money for Cabriales' 6-year-old son, Leo.

"A beautiful soul was the victim of a heinous crime," the GoFundMe page states. "She is an amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend."

The GoFundMe also notes the close bond between Cabriales and her son. "Pamela Cabriales is an amazing human being and will always go out of her way to help those in need. Leo lights up the room with his love, smile, and heart. Leo is Pamela's eyes and world. She will do anything to make sure her son is taken care of."