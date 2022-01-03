Colorado Mom Accused of Stabbing Her 11- and 18-Year-Old Children to Death
The stabbings allegedly started in an apartment and spilled out into the parking lot in Glendale Springs, say police
A Colorado mother is facing murder charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her 11- and 18-year-old children, say police.
Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, of Glenwood Springs, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree homicide.
Just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Glenwood Springs Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing "in progress" at an apartment complex in Glenwood Springs, a resort town west of Denver, the department says in a release.
Arriving officers found the mother's two children suffering from "significant injuries."
When they arrived, Camacho-Duenas was being restrained by an "uninvolved civilian," who told police Camacho-Duenas was responsible for the violence, according to the release.
Life-saving measures were performed on the children, who were transported to a local hospital, where they died of their injuries.
Police have not publicly identified the children and have not released details about a motive.
The stabbings allegedly started in the apartment and continued out into the parking lot of the complex.
"After an extensive review of the evidence and witness statements, it was determined Ms. Duenas is the biological mother of both victims," states the release.
She was arrested and booked at the Garfield County Jail, where she remains held, online records show.
It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the GSPD at (970) 384-6500.