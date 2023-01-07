Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'

"Selling these drugs these days is not the same as selling drugs before," said Judge Daniel D. Domenico after passing down the heaviest federal sentence yet for a fentanyl-related death

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 7, 2023 07:03 PM
Nathaniel David Corser mugshot. Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department.
Photo: Colorado Springs Police Department.

A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after selling fentanyl-laced pills to a teenager, which resulted in his death.

After he pleaded guilty in August, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado announced the record-breaking sentence against Nathaniel David Corser, 23, in a news release on Thursday, the heaviest federal punishment yet for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

"Selling these drugs these days is not the same as selling drugs before," said Judge Daniel D. Domenico in a statement. "It's like shooting a gun randomly out in public, you never know what these pills may do what it did here."

U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan also commented on what is "the longest sentence to date" for this crime in federal court. "It should send a loud and clear message to drug dealers and drug traffickers," he said.

"Our law enforcement partners will track you down, and we will prosecute you if you peddle this poison in our communities," Finegan continued. "Lives are at stake, and we will use every available tool to combat this deadly epidemic and stop these tragic losses."

https://www.justice.gov/usao-co/pr/colorado-springs-man-sentenced-20-years-federal-prison-providing-deadly-fentanyl-teen. With permission from Laurie Norlander Victim Kaeden Norlander and his mother, Laurie Norlander
Courtesy Laurie Norlander

Corser's prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the press release, Corser sold two blue pills, which appeared to be prescription oxycodone but actually contained fentanyl, to 19-year-old Kaeden Norlander on July 4, 2021.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After ingesting the two pills over the next 24 hours, Norlander's aunt discovered him dead in his bedroom the next day.

When Norlander's cause of death was determined to be the result of fentanyl intoxication, detectives found text messages arranging the drug deal with Corser. They used the victim's phone to arrange another deal, at which point Corser was arrested.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Fentanyl: 5 Things to Know About the Drug That's Connected to Prince's Death

Upon searching Corser's apartment, police found 1,089 dosage units of 30mg morphine sulfate pills and 108 dosage units of 200mcg fentanyl buccal tablets.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 250 Americans die from drug overdoses daily, with the mortality rate surpassing 107,000 in 2021. Of those deaths, 75% (80,590) involved at least one opioid.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
https://www.gofundme.com/f/ashari-hughes?qid=8c189fb8348bc2be558beafb0ba62125 Ashari Hughes
Las Vegas Teen Flag Football Star Collapses and Dies 'Playing the Game She Loves'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=544474837726191&set=a.342148644625479 nrtoedsopS775111 2 u a M 4 P 9f95 f5 J l 2 0ag 9 2f a y m5 a 1 : 55 t 1 1 1u n 9 r cf · ‼️ UPDATE (1/4/23 @ 5:20pm) ‼️ DECEASED BODY IN CLOTHING BIN IDENTIFIED After today’s autopsy, Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to positively identify the body located in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday (12/31/22). The deceased has been identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff. Lesley has been a missing person since March 2022. Coroner West made proper notification to family after the results were determined. The autopsy did not reveal the cause of death today. Lab work is pending. We will continue to investigate this as a suspicious death. Please keep Lesley’s family in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏 Contact your KCSO at 803-425-1512 if you have any information about this incident. See less
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'
Richard Zajko and Rita Zajko
Deaths of Pa. Couple Found Inside Home Ruled Double-Homicide as Police Search for Suspect
South Carolina House of Representatives
South Carolina Supreme Court Overturns 6-Week Abortion Ban
Ovidio Guzmán López
Violence Erupts in Mexico After Arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, Son of Notorious Drug Lord 'El Chapo'
AJ Armstrong, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's Family Home Burglarized in L.A., Suspect Arrested: Reports
https://www.pdcn.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=10869 Nassau County Police Department
Dog Sustains 'Serious Injuries' After Car Thief Throws Victim's Pet onto Freeway
Trina Newman Townsend
Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas
Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80
Woman in Custody After 'Ruthless' Alleged Murders of Elderly Couple at Fla. Retirement Community
Zachary Kent Mills
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Woman for Five Days After Meeting on Bumble
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Killings: Surviving Roommate Saw Alleged Killer Wearing Black Clothes and a Mask, Affidavit Says
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Chilling Details Revealed as Probable Cause Affidavit is Released in University of Idaho Murder Case
Gary Cabana
Man Accused of Stabbing 2 Workers at MoMa Extradited to N.Y. to Face Charges Nearly Year After Attack
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Utah Family of 8, Including 5 Children, Found Shot Dead in Their Home: A 'Senseless Tragedy'
Adam Wooley
Woman Got Out of Rideshare on Interstate, Then Was Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run