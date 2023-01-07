Colo. Man Receives Record 20-Year Prison Sentence for Teen's Fentanyl Death: 'Lives Are at Stake'

A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after selling fentanyl-laced pills to a teenager, which resulted in his death.

After he pleaded guilty in August, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Colorado announced the record-breaking sentence against Nathaniel David Corser, 23, in a news release on Thursday, the heaviest federal punishment yet for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

"Selling these drugs these days is not the same as selling drugs before," said Judge Daniel D. Domenico in a statement. "It's like shooting a gun randomly out in public, you never know what these pills may do what it did here."

U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan also commented on what is "the longest sentence to date" for this crime in federal court. "It should send a loud and clear message to drug dealers and drug traffickers," he said.

"Our law enforcement partners will track you down, and we will prosecute you if you peddle this poison in our communities," Finegan continued. "Lives are at stake, and we will use every available tool to combat this deadly epidemic and stop these tragic losses."

Corser's prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the press release, Corser sold two blue pills, which appeared to be prescription oxycodone but actually contained fentanyl, to 19-year-old Kaeden Norlander on July 4, 2021.

After ingesting the two pills over the next 24 hours, Norlander's aunt discovered him dead in his bedroom the next day.

When Norlander's cause of death was determined to be the result of fentanyl intoxication, detectives found text messages arranging the drug deal with Corser. They used the victim's phone to arrange another deal, at which point Corser was arrested.

Upon searching Corser's apartment, police found 1,089 dosage units of 30mg morphine sulfate pills and 108 dosage units of 200mcg fentanyl buccal tablets.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 250 Americans die from drug overdoses daily, with the mortality rate surpassing 107,000 in 2021. Of those deaths, 75% (80,590) involved at least one opioid.

