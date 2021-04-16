“He had a heart of gold and gave it freely,” the family of Shane Nelson, who was killed by Russell Montoya Jr., said of the late Colorado man

Colo. Man Convicted of Murder After Killing His Friend Then Hiding His Body Inside Makeshift Tomb

A Colorado man was convicted on Thursday of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body in connection with the death of his childhood friend.

Shane Nelson visited the home of his childhood friend Russell Montoya Jr. on Nov 8, 2019, when Montoya "fired four shots over the course of approximately 12 seconds" at Nelson following a verbal altercation, the Adams County District Attorney's Office revealed in a press release. The victim, age 38, died at the scene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Days after Nelson's murder Montoya covered his childhood friend's body in concrete and "created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement," according to the DA's office.

"The gruesome nature of this crime is beyond words," District Attorney Brian Mason said. "I'm grateful to the jury for enduring through the presentation of the evidence and for returning a just verdict."

Shane Michael Nelson

RELATED: LAPD Responds to Report of Shooting Near the Set of The Rookie in Los Angeles

Montoya confessed to the murder to one of his daughters days after burying his friend. She then alerted police leading to his arrest on Nov. 14, 2019.

The perpetrator received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder charge and 12 years for tampering with Nelson's body.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Nelson left behind four children, a GoFundMe page created to help support his family revealed.

The electrical worker's family described him as smart, athletic, a lover of music and a supportive person.