'Help Me, Help Me,' Wife Says as Husband Is Allegedly Recorded Strangling Her to Death

Late on June 18, Deborah De Pinto announced to her husband, Scott Jones, that she was done loving him and was leaving.

Within hours, she was strangled to death — and authorities believe Jones was her killer, with his crime captured by surveillance camera audio and video, PEOPLE confirms.

The case cracked open over a matter of hours after De Pinto, 44, was found “unresponsive” and “foaming at the mouth” in the office of a trailer park in Boulder, Colorado, that night earlier this month.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Investigators soon discovered audio and video surveillance inside the office which showed the couple arguing about their relationship just before De Pinto was attacked, according to Jones’ arrest affidavit.

De Pinto and Jones, 47, were seen “angrily gesturing at each other as they walk[ed] through the office,” states the affidavit, which was obtained by PEOPLE. In a laundry room area off-camera, their fight was nonetheless still recorded by surveillance audio, according to the affidavit.

“The argument intensifies quickly and both parties begin to raise their voices,” the affidavit states. “[De Pinto] repeatedly says that she does not want to be with the male party romantically any longer.”

At one point De Pinto was heard yelling, “You can’t force me to love you anymore, get our of the way of the f—— door.” According to the affidavit, “She goes on to say, ‘You make me feel terrible. Get away from the door and let me leave.’ ”

Less than a minute later, De Pinto “scream[ed] twice and there is a sound of a physical struggle with smacking and banging noises coming from off of camera.”

At that point, the affidavit states, Jones allegedly shouted, “You’re done,” and De Pinto was heard rasping “help me, help me,” as she struggled to breathe. Thumping noises were also recorded by surveillance, “as if someone is kicking something” until it “grows weaker and weaker until it stops.”

Scott Jones Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The affidavit shows that, less than three minutes after De Pinto told Jones to let her leave, he was allegedly heard saying, “It’s over.” Later he was seen pacing back and forth and was also heard saying “oh my God, oh my God,” before he left and returned with his son, a juvenile, at which point it seemed like he called 911.

In an interview about 1 a.m. the next day, Jones allegedly initially claimed that his wife, who had survived an earlier stroke, had been fatigued for four days.

He told detectives that he had nothing to do with De Pinto’s death. However, when confronted with the audio and video from inside the office, Jones allegedly changed his story — explaining how “everything [was] going so fast” and that he ‘didn’t mean to do it’ and that she died of ‘asphyxiation,’ ” the affidavit states.

“Scott repeated those statements over and over, and he said that ‘he just snapped,’ ” according to the affidavit. “Scott said [De Pinto] was cheating on him with different guys and rubbing it in his face, so he just ‘lost it.’ ”

In his interview with investigators, Jones sounded alternately doting and annoyed with his spouse, the affidavit shows: “He continually stated during the interview that ‘she was the one,’ his ‘snowflake’ and ‘soulmate.’ ”

But “Scott was also critical of his wife during the interview. For example, he lamented how she did not want to participate in cross fit with him.”

Following his comments to authorities, Jones was taken into custody and he was arraigned on Monday on a first-degree murder charge in Boulder District Court.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3. His public defender could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.