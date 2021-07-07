Colo. Man Allegedly Confessed to Killing Missing Second Wife on Recorded Phone Call with First Wife

On the phone call, Dane Kallungi allegedly discusses "digging" his wife Jepsy's grave "until like three in the morning or something"

A Colorado man accused of murdering his missing second wife allegedly confessed to the crime in a conversation with his first wife — a conversation investigators were recording.

An arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE alleges that, during a phone call with his ex-wife, 38-year-old Dane Kallungi admitted to killing Jepsy Kallungi, who was last seen alive more than two years ago.

The affidavit says the 28-year-old woman was last seen March 20, 2019, in Colorado Springs, where she and Kallungi lived.

Jepsy had moved to the United States from the Philippines in 2017 to marry Kallungi, the affidavit states. The wedding took place two years after Kallungi's first marriage ended in divorce.

With detectives listening in on the call, Kallungi allegedly referenced the killing to his ex-wife, saying, "I can't believe I did that and, I'm like, 'There's no way I did that,' but, I did do that."

The affidavit alleges Kallungi told his ex he strangled Jepsy before moving her body to the trunk of his car. He allegedly admitted to driving her remains into the mountains, where he buried her.

"I grabbed her and I guess it was just like a second where I got pissed off, but I didn't even feel that pissed off," the affidavit alleges he said in the call. "It was like I just turned around and was like 'Shut up' and I was sick of it and I mean, really, I was just was trying to like literally stop the words from coming out of her mouth for a second and then I realized that I did that for more than a second."

According to the affidavit, Kallungi allegedly detailed how he buried his wife, saying he was "digging until like three in the morning or something," and adding the terrain was "all muddy and really hard to dig in some places and I started freaking out. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, people are going to start driving through here because it's not middle of the night anymore so…'"

According to the affidavit, after Jepsy was determined to be missing, Kallungi told police "he has no idea where Jepsy is because she left him due to marital problems."

The couple were legally separated, having filed for divorce in 2018. The case was closed without resolution in January 2019.

Kallungi was arrested on June 16 in Albuquerque, N.M. His arrest occurred two weeks after the call with his ex-wife, the affidavit states.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody without bail.

Kallungi has yet to enter a formal plea to the charge, and it was unclear Wednesday if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.