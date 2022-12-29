Man Who Killed Wife in Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall Murder-Suicide Had Protection Order Filed Against Him

A Colorado man suspected of fatally shooting his wife before turning the gun on himself at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall on Christmas Day had a protection order filed against him last year by a former co-worker, according to court documents obtained by 9News.

The married couple and former congregation members were identified as Melissa Susanna Martinez, 44, and Enoch Noah Apodaca, 46, according to press releases from the Office of the Coroner of Adams and Broomfield Counties and the Thornton Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a structure fire and a shooting around 9 a.m. on Dec. 25 at the Kingdom Hall in Thornton, police said. The first meeting of the day was not scheduled to begin until 9:30 a.m.

"It was then reported that an adult female was shot and killed by an adult male, who then shot and killed himself," the release states. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Three incendiary devices" were also found at the scene, say police, who added that the devices were rendered safe by the Adams County Hazardous Materials Unit.

No other injuries were reported, authorities said. A search of the pair's Westminster home did not uncover any additional devices, but did find items used to create explosives similar to the ones found at the Kingdom Hall, police said.

Investigators say Apodaca was also involved in a large explosion that happened around 8:45 a.m. at a different building, which was closed at the time, police said.

Apodaca apparently entered the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 68 with what appeared to be a large bucket and later exited the building and got back into his vehicle. The explosion occurred shortly after he left, police said, and there were no injuries.

According to court papers obtained by 9News, Apodaca was fired from the company in June 2021. He had also previously threatened to shoot his wife and others he believed were the reason for his termination, prompting a former co-worker to file a protection order against him in December 2021.

It was not immediately clear if that protection order was granted.

During the investigation, police learned that Apodaca also had a rocky relationship with the congregation, saying in a press release that he and his wife were previous members of the hall and were no longer welcomed.

The night before the incident Apodaca apparently reached out to a member expressing interest in returning to the congregation, but he was directed to speak with the elder members, the release states.

"Both the incident in unincorporated Adams County and the incident at the Kingdom Hall appear to be as a result of personal issues Enoch had with his employer, and the couples' own issues with Kingdom Hall," police said in the release.

The Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses commented on the tragedy in a statement to Denver7.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and loss of life at our Kingdom Hall in Thornton," the statement said. "We are cooperating with the authorities as they carry out their investigation into the event. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of many others. We are praying for the families of all those affected."

