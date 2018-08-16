Colo. Husband Arrested in Disappearance of Pregnant Wife, 2 Daughters After Pleas for Safe Return

The husband of a pregnant Colorado woman and their two daughters who have been missing since Monday was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the case, PEOPLE confirms.

Shannan Watts, 34, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and her children Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, went missing on Monday from their Colorado home.

On Wednesday night, the Frederick Police Department, working with the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, arrested Chris Watts, who had given multiple media interviews pleading for their safe return.

Bella and Celeste Frederick Police

The town of Frederick, Colorado, tweeted, “Chris Watts, the husband of Shannan, has been placed into custody and is awaiting charges at this time. He will be held at the Weld County Jail.”

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 1 of 3: In the evening hours of 8/15, The Frederick Police Department, with FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, has made an arrest in connection to the missing persons case involving Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 2 of 3: Chris Watts, the husband of Shanann, has been placed into custody and is awaiting charges at this time. He will be held at the Weld County Jail. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 3 of 3: The Frederick Police Department will host a news conference to provide an update on the case at the Town of Frederick Courthouse, 333 5th Street, beginning at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 16th. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Shanann Watts Frederick Police

CBS Denver reported that Shannan’s family said in a statement, “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shannan Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shannan’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

No charges have been filed, but two law enforcement sources reportedly told CBS Denver that the husband confessed.

Chris previously expressed concern about his family, telling KUSA that he is “hoping right now that she’s somewhere safe.”

“Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic,” he said. “Last night was — I can’t really stay in this house again with nobody here.”

He said to KDVR that his “heart is racing a mile a minute.”

“It’s not something I could ever, ever fathom would happen in my lifetime, and I have no inclination of where she is,” he said. “She said she was going to a friend’s house with the kids, and that’s the last thing I heard, and that was it. It was very vague.”

“My kids are my life. Those smiles light up my life,” he added. “I want everyone to just come home. Wherever they’re at, come home. That’s what I want.”

Police were reportedly spotted searching the family’s home and removing the family’s truck. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued for Shannan and her daughters earlier in the week.

It was not immediately clear if Chris has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.