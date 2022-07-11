Lone Survivor of 1984 Colorado Hammer Killer Attack Misses the Family He Stole: 'Inside I Cry Every Day'

Vanessa Bennett shares her terrifying story on tonight's episode of People Magazine Investigates, at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and discovery+, and in the most recent issue of PEOPLE

Vanessa Bennett barely has any memories of her mother, father or sister.

"I don't remember anybody specifically," Bennett, 42, tells PEOPLE. "I just remember bits and pieces.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I remember my sister telling me a story to kind of scare me," she says. "That's about it."

When Bennett was just 3, she lost her entire family when a cold-blooded assailant snuck into their home in Aurora, Colorado, on a snowy January night in 1984 and bludgeoned them all with a hammer.

Vanessa's father Bruce Bennett, 27, her mother, Debra Bennett, 26, and her older sister, Melissa, 7, were all killed.

Vanessa, who was curled up in her twin bed in a small bedroom she shared with Melissa when the intruder snuck in and attacked her, somehow survived.

Colorado Hammer Killer Vanessa Bennett | Credit: Courtesy Vanessa Bennett

"I was in a coma when they found me," says Vanessa, who, like her sister and mother, was sexually assaulted by Alex Ewing, the murderer who came to be known as the Colorado Hammer Killer.

That horrific night, Ewing shattered Vanessa's jaw, skull, arms and legs, leaving her with a lifetime of physical and emotional pain.

Colorado Hammer Killer Vanessa Bennett | Credit: Investigation Discovery

"There's no fixing what he took from me," Vanessa says in the most recent issue of PEOPLE, which hit newsstands last Friday.

Her story is also featured on tonight's episode of People Magazine Investigates on Investigation Discovery and discovery+. Airing at 9 p.m. ET, the episode takes an in-depth look inside the case and how authorities finally brought Ewing to justice. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

Bennett was living under a bridge in 2018 in Tucson, Ariz., when she learned that Ewing, 61, had been arrested and charged with her family's murders.

"I didn't believe it at first," she says.

For more on Vanessa Bennett's harrowing story of survival and hope, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, now on newsstands.

At the time, she didn't know that the man who attacked her was one of the most vicious serial killers ever to prey upon Colorado.

Over a span of 12 terrifying days in January 1984, Ewing committed four attacks in the metro Denver area: three in Aurora, when he attacked Jim and Kim Haubenschild, and Donna Holm, who survived, as well as the Bennetts; and one in nearby Lakewood, where he killed interior designer Patricia Smith, 50.

Ewing's violent spree continued 11 days later in Arizona when he attacked Roy Williams with a rock as he lay sleeping in his Kingman home. It finally ended on Aug. 9, 1984, in Nevada, where he was arrested for attempted murder for attacking Nancy and Chris Barry in Henderson with an ax handle.

Authorities weren't sure they had a serial killer on their hands until 2018, when DNA evidence surfaced tying Ewing — already in prison serving a 40-year sentence in Nevada for attacking the Henderson couple — to the Bennett and Smith murders.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Convicted in 2021 for the Bennett's murders and in 2022 for killing Smith, Ewing is serving four consecutive life sentences for his crimes.

A Lifetime of Physical and Emotional Pain

Vanessa is relieved that Ewing will remain behind bars for the rest of his life, but still grapples with the fallout from that night in her early childhood.

After waking up from her coma many weeks after the attack, she had to learn how to walk "and do everything" all over again.

"My legs were smashed," she says. "My ankles were smashed. My pelvic area was smashed. My arms. I had braces on my legs like Forrest Gump."

Even today, she says she has trouble with balance. "I'm very wobbly," she says. "My ankles are forever damaged, and when your ankles are damaged and crooked, it makes everything else crooked as you go up."

The emotional and mental anguish she has suffered has been even worse, causing her in the past to turn to drugs such as heroin to numb the overwhelming pain of losing her family, being brutally attacked and sexually assaulted — and being made fun of for all of it.

"I would get people that'd say, 'You don't have parents. ... You're not normal.' That's what really got me," she says.

"When I was a child, teenagers and children would say, 'What happened to your face?' That's the first thing they would ask."

Her teenage years were marked by anger and wanting to end her life: "When I was 17, I slit my wrist and then I ended up with the state," she says.

She ended up getting diagnosed with PTSD and bipolar disorder, and her conditions would keep her wide awake for stretches of time, she says.

"I wasn't able to hold down a job because I couldn't sleep," she says. "I couldn't manage time. I couldn't manage sleeping. I couldn't manage organizational skills. ... So I spent the last 20 years just trying to get over those hurdles. And now I got them down. I'm a late bloomer."

Today, Vanessa is clean — and has been for several years.

"I'm definitely thankful and grateful for everything that I have," she says. "I think around the age of 30 is when I tried to stop being a victim and turning it into empowering myself and turning it into being a survivor."

Her dream is to one day buy a house and to help other people who are struggling with addiction.

"I've been in their shoes," she says. "I was that person that wanted to take my life. That's why helping others is an ambition for me."