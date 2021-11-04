Colorado Gun Shop Owner Killed Wife, 2 Children Before Taking His Own Life

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Christof Kreb, 55, killed his wife and 2 of his kids

Police in Colorado Springs allege that a man killed his wife and two of their nine children before taking his own life on Saturday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Christof Kreb killed his wife of 26 years, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, and two of their children, Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found all four family members dead. Police have not yet released the cause and manner of their deaths, nor have they released a motive for the slayings.

According to The Denver Post, Christof was a part owner and registered agent of Specialty Sports and Supply, a gun shop in Colorado Springs. He and his wife were both Army veterans, and she was a retired neonatal intensive care unit nurse.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Mercury News reports that the Krebs had eight children, five of whom were adopted. Felicity was adopted from China, while her brother Barrett was adopted from Albania.

The Krebs' oldest daughter, Morgan, tells local station KRDO-TV that she and her older brother, Tristan, are taking care of their siblings. They are all staying with a close family friend.