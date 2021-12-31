Colorado Governor Commutes 110-Year Sentence of Truck Driver in Accident That Killed 4

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has commuted the sentence of truck driver Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos.

The 26-year-old Cuban immigrant was sentenced to 110 years in jail earlier this month, after a jury found him guilty in October on 27 criminal counts — including vehicular homicide — for his involvement in a 2019 crash on I-70 in Lakewood that left four people dead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Gov. Polis issued a clemency letter and executive order announcing that he had reduced Aguilera-Mederos' sentence to 10 years. He will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026.

"You were sentenced to 110 years in prison, effectively more than a life sentence, for a tragic but unintentional act," Polis wrote in the letter. "While you are not blameless, your sentence is disproportionate compared with many other inmates in our criminal justice system who committed intentional, premeditated, or violent crimes."

He added, "There is an urgency to remedy this unjust sentence and restore confidence in the uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system, and consequently I have chosen to commute your sentence now."

An attorney for Aguilera-Mederos did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Among those who celebrated the governor's decision was Kim Kardashian, who had previously voiced her support for the commutation of Aguilera-Mederos' sentence.

"Thank you @GovofCO," she tweeted Thursday, adding a prayer hands emoji and a clapping emoji.

At Aguilera-Mederos' sentencing, Judge A. Bruce Jones noted that he believed the truck driver did not intentionally harm others, but he said he was bound by the law to issue 26 consecutive sentences.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If I had the discretion, if I thought I had the discretion, I would not run those sentences consecutively," Jones said at the time. "I accept and respect what the defendant has said about his lack of intent to hurt people, but he made a series of terrible decisions, reckless decisions."

Since then, more than 5 million people have signed a petition on Change.org urging Gov. Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency or commute his sentence.

"We all know of the crash that happened on I-70 in Denver, Colorado. Most of us have heard facts in the case," the petition reads, later adding, "this accident was not intentional, nor was it a criminal act on the driver's part. No one but the trucking company he is/was employed by should be held accountable for this accident."

A spokesperson for Change.Org told FOX 31 that the petition supporting Aguilera-Mederos is the site's fastest-growing petition of the year.