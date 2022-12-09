Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide

The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday

By
Published on December 9, 2022 03:18 PM
Cameron and Audrey Zipperer
Cameron and Audrey Zipperer. Photo: GoFundMe

Two Colorado girls were fatally shot by a man, who then turned the gun on himself.

The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday.

The girls were found dead, alongside 36-year-old Adam Zipperer, who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The relationship between the deceased people, who share the same last name, has not been confirmed.

According to police, officers responded to a call of three deceased individuals at the Zipperer home over the weekend. Police believe the man called 911 before killing himself.

According to The Coloradoan, Audrey and Cameron were students at Timnath Elementary School in the Poudre School District.

"Words simply don't suffice at a time like this," district spokesperson Madeline Noblett told the outlet. "Our hearts hurt for their loved ones, friends and all who knew Audrey and Cameron. They were members of our PSD family and will be greatly missed."

A GoFundMe launched to help offset the girls' funeral costs described them as "two angels" with "bright smiles, caring hearts and love for others."

"The sudden and unexpected loss of these two precious little girls has left and will continue to leave a deep void in the lives of those blessed to know them," the fundraiser description reads.

"Cameron and Audrey are victims of the systemic failure of our judicial process for evaluating and granting child custody," the description adds.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

