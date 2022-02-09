'Something Just Came Over Me': Colorado Father Allegedly Admits to Shooting Wife, Infant Son

Authorities in Colorado confirmed the arrest of a man who they say confessed to fatally shooting his 8-month-old son and the infant's 26-year-old mother, according to a statement from Colorado Springs Police.

David Weingarten, 29, was arrested the evening of Feb. 1. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as reckless endangerment and no-injury child abuse and remains in custody without bail.

The statement alleges that Weingarten shot his son, Georgie, and the boy's mother, Lizet Salinas Mijanos, in front of the couple's 20-month-old daughter, who was not harmed in the incident.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO alleges Weingarten called 911 around 6:55 p.m. and told a dispatcher he wasn't feeling well.

KRDO reported that according to the affidavit, Weingarten allegedly continued talking, telling the dispatcher, "I just shot [Lizet] and [George]. I've been feeling not good lately and something just came over me. I don't know what happened. I've been hearing things, and I don't know what's going on."

He allegedly later repeated these claims while talking to investigators, according to the affidavit.

Responding police rushed to the home and found Weingarten outside.

Later on, he allegedly told detectives he retrieved a .45 caliber gun from his vehicle after having bad thoughts earlier that day.

He allegedly said he returned to the house and immediately shot his wife and son.

Weingarten allegedly told police his son's crying made him anxious, which, in part, led him to carry out the killings.

He allegedly said he shot them because it was quick and would limit their suffering.

Weingarten is due in court on Feb. 15. He has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him, and information on his lawyer — if he has one — was unavailable.