Colo. Dentist Accused of Poisoning His Wife in 'Complex and Calculated Murder': Police

James Toliver Craig drove his wife Angela Craig to the hospital after she complained of headaches and dizziness. Now he's accused of murder

By KC Baker
Published on March 20, 2023 03:28 PM
James Toliver Craig, A Colorado dentist was arrested early Sunday morning on murder charges in the poisoning death of his wife
James Toliver Craig. Photo: Aurora Police Department

A Colorado dentist faces a murder charge after allegedly poisoning his wife, who suffered for weeks with debilitating headaches and dizziness before she died.

Early Sunday, Aurora police arrested James Toliver Craig, 45, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife Angela Craig, 43, according to a statement from the Aurora Police Department.

On Wednesday at about 8:45 p.m., Craig drove his wife to a local hospital because she was complaining about the headaches and dizziness, police said.

Shortly after the mother of six arrived, her condition "deteriorated rapidly" and she was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

She was declared medically brain dead soon after and was taken off life support on Sunday, police said.

Police launched an investigation into her death and discovered that Angela was allegedly poisoned, police said.

"When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim's sudden illness and death," Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in the statement.

"It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit's hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, Craig was having an affair when he allegedly poisoned his wife.

He wanted to start a "new life" with an orthodontist from Austin, Texas, with whom he had been exchanging "intimate" and "sexually explicit" emails, the affidavit alleges.

Craig's alleged paramour flew to Aurora to visit him while Angela was in the hospital, according to the affidavit.

He allegedly had a canister of deadly potassium cyanide delivered to his office two days before Angela died of what authorities believe was cyanide poisoning, according to the affidavit.

It is unclear whether Craig has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

