Colo. Dad Killed Toddler Son by Backing His Truck Over Him While Allegedly High on Drugs

Jesse James Bullard GoFundMe

A 38-year-old father is facing a string of criminal charges in Colorado, where authorities allege he killed his toddler son by running him over with his vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Last week, Isaac Bullard was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular homicide, child abuse and careless driving causing death after driving over his 23-month-old son, Jesse James Bullard, in the driveway of his Cañon City, Colorado, residence.

The fatal incident happened Wednesday, and was captured by a neighbor’s surveillance cameras.

Police were called to Bullard’s residence just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Cañon City Daily Record, citing the arrest affidavit, reports that the surveillance footage apparently shows “Bullard leaving the driveway at 10:33 a.m. and going eastbound on Natalie Street.”

In the footage, the truck is seen “backing over” Jesse, according to the paper. “The footage showed Issac’s truck returning at about 10:47 a.m.,” the arrest affidavit alleges. “The footage showed Issac picking [his son] up, getting into the truck and leaving.”

The Mountain Mail of Salida, Colorado, reports that Bullard allegedly admitted to running his son over when speaking to police.

Bullard also allegedly admitted to ingesting marijuana hours earlier, and said he was still high at the time of the incident.

Police have filed additional drug charges against Bullard after allegedly finding 79 marijuana plants in his home.

In addition to cultivation of 30 or more marijuana plants, Bullard was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture and/or distribute marijuana 50 lbs. or greater, unlawful manufacture of marijuana concentrate and special offender, according to online court records.

It was not immediately clear if Bullard has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Jesse’s mother, Tamlin Bullard, spoke to 11 News about her son’s death from Texas, the station reports .

“Once again, Isaac put marijuana in front of his family,” Tamlin Bullard told the station. “He threw away his marriage to pursue his dream; now his actions of illegal activities has cost us our child.”

The grieving mother said her son “has touched so many people. So many people’s lives changed because of him. I just wish that Isaac’s would have changed because of him. But it didn’t.”

She added: “Jesse was, he was just the most amazing boy you’ve ever met. Anyone walking beside him, anyone who didn’t know him, his smile would just warm your soul. He was just the most amazing boy you’ve ever met. He loved everything. He loved nature. He loved animals. He was a man’s boy. I think that God brought him to us to bless our lives for such a short time. Then he [God] realized he was just too perfect for this cruel world and brought him home.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched, intent on raising funds for the boy’s funeral.