Michael Ninomiya and his son were rescued by first responders on Jan. 12 after calling 911 to request assistance

Colo. Dad Accused of Trying to Kill 5-Year-Old Son by Assaulting Him, Pulling Him into Icy Creek

A Denver man who was recently rescued from a fenced-off drainage culvert along with his 5-year-old son is now behind bars for his alleged role in the incident.

Michael Ninomiya, 42, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, attempted child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing death, and attempted child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing serious bodily injury.

Ninomiya and his son were pull from an icy creek by first responders on Jan. 12. The boy was taken to a children's hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Ninomiya suffered a laceration to his forehead and was taken to a separate hospital for treatment.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Ninomiya called 911 for help just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 12 but was "unable to give a clear location." It states that he remained on the line as first responders attempted to locate him and his son somewhere "along the Cherry Creek Trail."

Firefighters eventually found them in a fenced-off drainage culvert along the High Line Canal.

According to the affidavit, the boy's mother told police that her son and his father "had wanted to go for an adventure" and had "often enjoyed going on adventures or hikes."

She said Ninomiya sent her two pictures around 4 p.m. while they were on their hike. She said she texted him "asking if he was ok and he did not reply," the affidavit states.

The boy's mother became worried and started calling Ninomiya before receiving a call from the children's hospital informing her that her son was in the intensive care unit.

She told investigators that she had no concerns when Ninomiya left with their son and "would never have let him leave" if she thought he would hurt their son.

According to the affidavit, Ninomiya's iPhone and clothing were collected as evidence by police on Jan. 12. Two days later, Ninomiya gave a statement to police — which is redacted from the affidavit — and a week after the incident, he was arrested.