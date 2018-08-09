7-Year-Old Colorado Boy’s Body Found 'Intentionally Concealed' in Home as Teen Girl Is Arrested

The body of a 7-year-old Colorado boy was found “intentionally concealed” inside of his home leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old girl in connection with his death.

Jordan Vong was reported missing on Monday at about 4:30 p.m., according to the Denver Post. Despite police officers and FBI’s attempts to find the boy, they turned up empty after more than 24 hours of searching.

Denver Police Department Division Chief Joe Montoya told reporters they had all held out hope of finding little Jordan alive.

“Generally, in these types of cases, we hope the child is hiding or playing a game,” Montoya said.

But when he was not located by Tuesday night, police requested a search warrant that was granted by a judge, the newspaper reported.

Authorities began searching the family’s Montebello home and within 30 minutes found Vong’s body “intentionally concealed,” Denver Police Department Division Chief Joe Montoya told the newspaper.

Police would not say where in the home Vong’s body was found but did say evidence discovered overnight led them to arrest a teenage girl on Wednesday morning, according to ABC 7 Denver.

The 16-year-old is a minor so has not been identified by police and has not been charged, CBS 4 reported. Police have also declined to identify what, if any, relationship the girl may have had with Jordan.

A GoFundMe was created for the punky 7-year-old, describing him as “the sweetest and silliest little boy who had so much to offer.”

“He dreamt of becoming a cowboy or a soldier when he grew up,” the post continued. “He was filled with so much joy and brightened up any room with his contagious smile.”

The post added that Vong’s family will lay him rest “with a heavy heart” and ask for help in raising funeral expenses for his family.

“Our family appreciates and are so grateful for all the law enforcements [sic], community, media, friends and family that has helped us during this heartbreaking time,” it concluded.

Jordan Vong

Two girls who befriended Vong at the playground of their school, Greenwood Academy, told ABC 7 Denver they met him when they saw him playing by himself.

“We would play tag with him, and I remember asking him what’s his name. And he would say, ‘Jordan,’ all smiling and happy,” Luz Padilla, 13, told the outlet.

“When we asked him who were his friends, he would say, ‘I don’t have no friends. You guys are my only friends,’” Padilla added.

Gisele Perez, also 13, told the outlet she was heartbroken by Vong’s death.

“It’s all about Jordan today because, like, he was really nice and a caring kid, so it’s really heartbreaking that he passed away,” she said. “We were all crying and sad because he was such a nice kid.”

A candlelight vigil is planned for the little boy on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Academy.