Colo. Woman Who Gave Birth to 13-Year-Old Boy's Baby After Sexually Abusing Him Gets 90 Days in Jail

A Colorado woman who confessed to sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy and later gave birth to his child was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Andrea Serrano, 31, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child in July of 2022.

The charges were reduced in February to incest after she accepted a plea deal with prosecutors, KRDO reports. The deal, which included 10 years to life on sex offender intensified supervised probation, allowed Serrano to avoid jail time, according to KKTV.

However, on Thursday, an El Paso County judge gave her 90 days in jail despite the previous plea agreement, according to the Gazette.

The boy's mother asked the judge to put her behind bars.

"It sets a bad example for the community. ... There are no consequences," she told the judge, the Gazette reports. "This isn't right. ... She needs to go to jail."

During the plea hearing, Serrano apologized for her actions.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," Serrano said, according to the Gazette.

Police began investigating Serrano on June 27, 2022 after they received a report of a "sexual assault on a 13 year old child," according to Fountain police.

"Through further investigation, detectives learned 31-year-old Andrea Serrano was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old juvenile male," police said in a press release.

Police said she was arrested "after confirming the relationship" with the teen.

