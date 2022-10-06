'If You Scream... I'll Kill You': Colo. Woman Charged with Kidnapping After Allegedly Holding Tinder Date Captive

Lauren Dooley, 22, allegedly bound the victim's wrists and ankles with duct tape and forced him into her bed at knifepoint

By
Published on October 6, 2022 01:32 PM
Lauren Dooley
Lauren Dooley. Photo: Colorado Springs Police Department

Authorities arrested a woman accused of binding her Tinder date's limbs with duct tape and holding him captive at knifepoint at her Colorado apartment.

According to probable cause documents obtained by KXRM-TV, 22-year-old Lauren Dooley faces second-degree charges of kidnapping and assault in addition to menacing and false imprisonment.

On Sept. 28, the victim — identified as a 21-year-old male in the redacted documents — agreed to meet Dooley at her Colorado Springs, Colo., apartment after the pair connected on Tinder.

Upon the victim's arrival, Dooley allegedly performed sex acts on him before binding his wrists and ankles with duct tape, according to the documents.

"The victim found it odd but consented to it. However, when Lauren produced a kitchen knife, and demanded he get into her bedroom, [the victim] no longer consented to staying at the residence," the documents read.

Fearing for his life, the victim told authorities he agreed to get into Lauren's bed where she allegedly proceeded to climb on top of him, cut his arm and choke him with a belt.

Upset that he was bleeding all over her sheets, she allegedly demanded he get into her bathtub, while she ordered food from the DoorDash delivery app.

"If you scream or say anything, I'll kill you," Lauren allegedly told the victim, as the delivery person arrived, per the documents.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After she fell asleep, the victim told officers he was able to free himself of the duct tape with the kitchen knife she used to attack him and escape to the apartment parking lot where he called for help.

Citing an open-line 911 call, authorities said the dispatcher could hear the victim say he was bleeding all over the bed and telling another person, "You're going to kill me."

When authorities arrived, they discovered blood-soaked rags, a kitchen knife and a bloody bathtub during a search of the apartment.

Dooley was taken into custody by Colorado Springs police.

She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

It's unclear if Dooley entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Related Articles
Regina “Mya” Allen; Clayton Hubbird
Wisconsin Man Arrested and Charged With Killing Transgender Woman 
Lyberdee Cisneros
Man Claimed Girlfriend Shot Herself. Then He Was Arrested and Allegedly Told Cop, 'I Will Shoot You Too'
Duncan Mahi
Hawaii Teen Was Shackled in School Bus, Forced to Smoke Meth Before Good Samaritans Helped Her Escape: Police
Victoria Moreno
3-Year-Old Not Expected to Survive After Aunt Allegedly Threw Him off Pier, Watched Boy Sink
Pieper Lewis
Teen Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Alleged Rapist Faces Long Prison Sentence
Nhu Quynh Pham
Fla. Man Allegedly Slashed Wife's Throat and Held Her Hand While She Died in Bathtub
Mary Beth Lopez
Fla. Man Allegedly Beat, Stabbed Mother to Death After Plotting to Kill Her for a Year
Kane Thomas Fairbank
Utah Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Tinder Date Allegedly Told Police He Had More Attacks Planned
Chance Seneca
La. Teen Allegedly Planned to Kidnap and Murder Gay Men he Met on Dating App
Crime Scene
Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail
Khylie Sorrells
9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Killed by Her Mother's Ex Loved Playing Basketball, Making TikTok Videos
Felicia Johnson
Man Suspected of Dismembering Missing Calif. Woman Googled 'How to Be a Serial Killer,' Remains at Large: Cops
Dr. Kamran Massoumi
Oklahoma Doctor Accused of Drugging Date's Champagne, Groping and Threatening Her in Hotel Room
steven allen mcinnis
Woman Killed After Man Allegedly Breaks into Her Home, Attacks Her in Bed Because She Gave Him 'Mean Look'
Crime scene tape
Baltimore Teen, 16, Charged with Killing a Grandmother Whose Car Broke Down While Making DoorDash Deliveries
Juan Tejedor Baron
Hawaii Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Man After Learning He Had HIV, Then Lived Out of Victim's Luxury Home