'If You Scream... I'll Kill You': Colo. Woman Charged with Kidnapping After Allegedly Holding Tinder Date Captive

Authorities arrested a woman accused of binding her Tinder date's limbs with duct tape and holding him captive at knifepoint at her Colorado apartment.

According to probable cause documents obtained by KXRM-TV, 22-year-old Lauren Dooley faces second-degree charges of kidnapping and assault in addition to menacing and false imprisonment.

On Sept. 28, the victim — identified as a 21-year-old male in the redacted documents — agreed to meet Dooley at her Colorado Springs, Colo., apartment after the pair connected on Tinder.

Upon the victim's arrival, Dooley allegedly performed sex acts on him before binding his wrists and ankles with duct tape, according to the documents.

"The victim found it odd but consented to it. However, when Lauren produced a kitchen knife, and demanded he get into her bedroom, [the victim] no longer consented to staying at the residence," the documents read.

Fearing for his life, the victim told authorities he agreed to get into Lauren's bed where she allegedly proceeded to climb on top of him, cut his arm and choke him with a belt.

Upset that he was bleeding all over her sheets, she allegedly demanded he get into her bathtub, while she ordered food from the DoorDash delivery app.

"If you scream or say anything, I'll kill you," Lauren allegedly told the victim, as the delivery person arrived, per the documents.

After she fell asleep, the victim told officers he was able to free himself of the duct tape with the kitchen knife she used to attack him and escape to the apartment parking lot where he called for help.

Citing an open-line 911 call, authorities said the dispatcher could hear the victim say he was bleeding all over the bed and telling another person, "You're going to kill me."

When authorities arrived, they discovered blood-soaked rags, a kitchen knife and a bloody bathtub during a search of the apartment.

Dooley was taken into custody by Colorado Springs police.

She is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

It's unclear if Dooley entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.