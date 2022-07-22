Woman Who Lost Fiancé in 2012 Colo. Theater Shooting Marries Police Officer Who Responded to Scene

Ten years ago, on July 20, 2012, a gunman walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., and killed 12 people and injured 70 others during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises.

A woman then known as Lasamoa Cross, who now goes by Lasamoa Lanier, attended the movie with her fiancé ​​A.J. Boik, who was one of the fatal victims of the shooting. He was 18 at the time of his death.

According to 9News, during the trial three years after the shooting, Lasamoa realized the officers who responded to the scene and testified during the trial experienced similar trauma as she did.

She decided to write letters to several of the Aurora police officers to thank them. One of those officers was Cody Lanier. After Lasamoa and Cody met at a Chipotle restaurant to talk, the two quickly connected and began dating.

In October 2021, Lasamoa and Cody got married in Colorado. On the couple's wedding page, Lasamoa wrote "Some tragic beginnings have very beautiful outcomes."

According to the wedding page, before they met, Lasamoa sent Cody a friend request on social media and offered her condolences before telling him she had a letter and gift for him. On the wedding page, Lasamoa detailed how after the two met, they connected instantly when they opened up about experiencing similar losses in their lives.

"What was supposed to be an hour lunch turned into a four hour lunch, catching up, talking about my experience in the shooting, and his sweet childhood friend, Danae, who was killed in a car accident back in Montana — she was 18, just like Aj," Lasamoa wrote on the wedding page. "He knew what a huge loss that early in life felt like and from there I felt he understood me differently than anyone else."

Cody told 9News that Lasamoa "kind of filled this gap." He added, "Beyond that it was just this connection. Every day since she turned into my best friend."

Of their marriage, Cody told the station, "Beauty from ashes, man. I don't know what I would do without her."