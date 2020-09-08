Colo. Parents of 5 Killed While Trying to Buy Used Car Were 'Most Loving People Ever,' Says Sister

The family of the Colorado couple who were robbed and killed after responding to an online listing for a used car is speaking out nearly one month after their deaths.

"Jossline and Joe were the most loving people ever," Sammy Heckerman told Denver7 of her sister, Jossline Roland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jossline Roland, 40, and her husband Joe Roland, 39, were fatally shot on Aug. 14 after responding to an online ad for a used car.

The pair had gone to the Southlands Mall to buy a 2017 Toyota Rav4 they had seen on the Letgo app by a man named James Worthy. However, upon arrival, the couple met 18-year-old Kyree Brown, who told them he had accidentally brought the wrong vehicle title, the Denver Post and CBS reported at the time.

The car had been stolen a few days earlier, according to police, and Brown allegedly convinced the couple to follow him to his apartment, according to an arrest affidavit. That's when he allegedly robbed the couple at gunpoint and fired at them when their vehicle began to move forward, he allegedly told police.

The couple were parents to five children.

"The little one, his face just lights up every time he sees a picture of his mom or dad. He’s like, 'my angel's looking over me.' He’ll go around kissing and waving at all the photos," Heckerman said, according to Denver7. "They know that mom and dad are angels watching over them, those are their words."

Image zoom GoFundMe

The couple's family plans on raising the children together and has started a GoFundMe page to help.

"I just want the kids to grow up knowing they were loved and their parents loved them and I want to make sure that’s instilled in them rather than vengeance," Heckerman said.

Image zoom Aurora Police Department

Following the shooting, Brown allegedly listed the vehicle for sale again, using the name Jessica Harlan. He was arrested on Aug. 27, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE. He allegedly admitted to the crimes and has been charged with two counts of first degree murder.