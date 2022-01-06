Colo. Mom Who Claimed Daughter Was Ill to Get Donations Pleads Guilty to Causing 7-Year-Old's Death

A Colorado mother has reached a plea agreement after being charged with murdering her young daughter, who she falsely claimed was severely ill.

Kelly Renee Turner, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to felony theft, felony charitable fraud, and child abuse negligently causing death, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office for the 18th Judicial District tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Turner had previously been charged with first-degree murder, attempt to influence a public servant and second-degree forgery, court records showed. She had pleaded not guilty.

The other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, the D.A.'s office spokesperson said.

She is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The charges came after Turner's daughter, 7-year-old Olivia Gant, who became known as "Batgirl" after she dressed up for a Make-A-Wish event, died in 2017 of what Turner claimed was intestinal failure.

Olivia Gant Olivia Gant and Kelly Turner | Credit: Go Fund Me; Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Starting in 2012, Turner began saying that her daughter was ill. Eventually, she claimed that her daughter had been diagnosed with neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy, which caused her to have intestinal failure.

On a GoFundMe page she launched that raised nearly $23,000, Turner wrote her daughter was born prematurely and suffered from autism, seizure disorder, developmental delays and a tumor, among other health problems.

The two received widespread media attention for Olivia's "bucket list" of last wishes, including riding in a police patrol car and spraying water on a fire as a firefighter.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and DaVita Inc., a Denver-based dialysis company, helped Olivia dress up as "Bat Princess" to save the Disney princesses Bella and Ariel.

Investigators began looking into the case in 2018 after Turner brought her other daughter to the hospital saying she was suffering from "bone pain" from cancer, according to an indictment obtained by 9 News and CNN.

RELATED VIDEO: Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Why I Didn't Speak About Mom's Abuse

Concerned by the circumstances of Olivia's death, authorities exhumed her body in 2018 and an autopsy showed no evidence that she died of intestinal failure, CNN reports.

While Olivia's cause of death came back inconclusive, the indictment alleged that Turner stopped her medical care in the girl's final weeks, allowing her to die, 9 News reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The indictment shows that several of the girl's doctors told investigators they did not believe Olivia's medical problems were terminal, according to both news outlets.

CNN reports that Turner allegedly received nearly $600,000 in Medicaid benefits and charitable donations, despite her husband working for a company that should have provided medical insurance to his children.