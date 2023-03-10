'So Young, So Much Ahead of Her': Colo. Mom, 20, Is Killed in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters

Authorities in Colorado believe a 20-year-old mother of two was murdered by the man she was dating, who later died by suicide.

Enrique Palomera, 22, killed his girlfriend, 20-year-old Payshas Whatley, in a Colorado Springs apartment on March 4, according to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home around 4:45 p.m. after receiving calls of gunfire. Whatley and Palomera were found inside the apartment and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"While the Coroner's Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, Ms. Whatley's death is being investigated as a homicide," the release states.

Investigators said it appears as though Palomera died by suicide.

"There is no threat to the public and officers are not looking for any other suspects," the department said in the release.

Details on what led up to the tragedy were not immediately made public.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Whatley's children says she leaves behind a 3-year-old and 6-month old.

"We deeply appreciate the support as she was so young and had so much ahead of her," reads the page description. "I know she just wants her babies to have the best life."

The funds collected by the campaign will pay for loved ones' travel expenses to attend Whatley's funeral, with the remaining money going towards her daughters' college fund.

Police did not specify whether Palomera was the father of Whatley's children.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.