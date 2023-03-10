'So Young, So Much Ahead of Her': Colo. Mom, 20, Is Killed in Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters

An online fundraiser launched for 20-year-old Payshas Whatley's children says she leaves behind a 3-year-old and 6-month old

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 10, 2023 04:58 PM
Payshas Whatley, GoFundMe, murder-suicide near Old Colorado City
Payshas Whatley. Photo: GoFundMe

Authorities in Colorado believe a 20-year-old mother of two was murdered by the man she was dating, who later died by suicide.

Enrique Palomera, 22, killed his girlfriend, 20-year-old Payshas Whatley, in a Colorado Springs apartment on March 4, according to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home around 4:45 p.m. after receiving calls of gunfire. Whatley and Palomera were found inside the apartment and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"While the Coroner's Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, Ms. Whatley's death is being investigated as a homicide," the release states.

Investigators said it appears as though Palomera died by suicide.

"There is no threat to the public and officers are not looking for any other suspects," the department said in the release.

Details on what led up to the tragedy were not immediately made public.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Whatley's children says she leaves behind a 3-year-old and 6-month old.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We deeply appreciate the support as she was so young and had so much ahead of her," reads the page description. "I know she just wants her babies to have the best life."

The funds collected by the campaign will pay for loved ones' travel expenses to attend Whatley's funeral, with the remaining money going towards her daughters' college fund.

Police did not specify whether Palomera was the father of Whatley's children.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Kellie and Anthony Ventricelli
N.J. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, 15-Year-Old Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
RENEE LYNNE BENEDETTI
Missing Woman's Body Found in Landfill — and Boyfriend Allegedly Confessed to Choking Her During Argument
Cartez Daniels, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, Sanai Daniels
Illinois Teen Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, 9-Year-Old Girl and Child's Father in Home Invasion
David Alan Floyd
Calif. Man with History of Domestic Violence Accused of Killing Former Partner, Another Man: Police
William and Heather Small
Ex-Cop with History of Domestic Violence Arrests Found Dead Alongside Ex-Officer Wife in Murder-Suicide
https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/justyna.nieroda.754. Justyna Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook
N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns the Gun on Himself
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Ex-Boyfriend of Missing Md. Woman Found Dead in Park Charged with Murder
Sebastian Robinson
'Extraordinarily Creative' Boy, 12, Is Killed Along with Mother by His Father in Double Murder-Suicide
Amber Bradshaw, Taylor police said man kills girlfriend, self
Young Mom Is Killed by Boyfriend After Ending Relationship, Then He Turns Gun on Himself
Julie Yow-Schmidt - Neumann
Pregnant Ind. Woman Was Denied Protective Order from Estranged Husband Before He Killed Her in Murder-Suicide 
Hazel Janine Reese
Ga. Mom of 2 Who 'Loved Everyone' Is Fatally Shot in Christmas Eve Murder-Suicide
Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1.
'Joyful' Girl, 9, Along with Mom and Sister, 1, Die in Fire Police Say Was Set Intentionally
Athalia Crayton
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide 
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed by Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
Maisah Larkin
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'