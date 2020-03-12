Colo. Mom and Daughter Are Murdered, and Estranged Husband Jailed Weeks Before Is Charged

Image zoom Tamara Dunn and Ann Scott Go Fund Me

Annjolynn “Ann” Scott had a plan. She had a protective order against her soon-to-be ex-husband Timothy Scott, and if there was ever a violent incident, she would text her co-worker: “Hey.” But that text never came.

Instead, in the early hours of March 5, multiple people called the Colorado Springs Police Department and reported a woman screaming for help, according to arrest affidavit obtained by local TV station Fox21. When police arrived, they discovered Ann fatally wounded in her bedroom, her mother stabbed multiple times at the foot of the stairs, and Timothy slumped against a wall.

Ann, 29, died from two gunshot wounds. Her mother Tamara Dunn, 59, was transported to the hospital but died after surgery. Timothy, 28, was treated for a knife wound and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to TV station KRDO.

Multiple witnesses told investigators Timothy had a history of domestic violence. According to the affidavit, he pleaded guilty to domestic violence assault in the third degree in 2016 and he also pleaded guilty to domestic violence stalking-emotional distress in 2017. On Feb. 23, he was reported for stalking, police stated.

Less than two weeks later, the responding officer told investigators he noticed the front window had been shattered, and metal grid beams were bent inward allowing access into the living room.

The front door was partially opened and Dunn was at the foot of the stairs. She had multiple lacerations to her face, head, neck and arm.

“He killed my daughter,” she allegedly told the officer, the affidavit states. He went to the bedroom where he found Timothy sitting up against the wall, partially on top of an unresponsive female. He told the officer, “she stabbed me.”

Timothy Scott is being held without bond, according to online jail records. A mug shot has not been released. It is unclear whether he has obtained an attorney.

For now, friends and family of Ann and Dunn, who they call Annie and Tammy Jo, have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and to take care of her dogs Gary and Tookie, according to the page.

“Annie loved her family and dogs,” the fundraiser reads. “She was so loved by us, her friends and her clients. Tammy Jo gave her life trying to protect her daughter.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.