Patrick Frazee Found Guilty of Murdering Fiancée Kelsey Berreth

After deliberating for less than 3 hours, a Colorado jury found Patrick Frazee — the fiancé of missing 29-year-old mom Kelsey Berreth — guilty of her murder, multiple outlets report.

The jury listened to 10 days of testimony inside the Teller County Courthouse before ultimately reaching their guilty verdict today. Frazee was also found guilty of tampering with a deceased human body and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder after deliberation, the Denver Channel reports.

Frazee will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors alleged Frazee bludgeoned Berreth, a Colorado flight instructor, with a baseball bat at her home in Woodland Park, Colorado, on Thanksgiving 2018. The couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee, was in a playpen inside the house at the time.

Berreth was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2018, by her mother.

Prosecutors alleged that Frazee then burned Berreth’s body inside a black plastic bag on his expansive property.

They also claimed that Frazee enlisted help from his mistress, Krystal Kenney, to clean up the bloody murder scene and throw investigators off by driving to a different state with Berreth’s phone.

“I saw blood all over the floor and blood all over the wall,” Kenney testified, according to ABC News. “There was blood on the front of the stove and the dishwasher, and on the floor there were bloody footprints.”

Earlier this month, Kenney, who already pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case, alleged in her testimony that Frazee claimed Berreth was abusing their baby.

“He went from being someone who I loved and cared for and is one of my best friends,” Kenney said in court in Teller County, Colorado. “And he said his little girl was being abused. I know it was wrong, but I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t make the right decisions.”

Kenney confessed to getting rid of Berreth’s phone and will be sentenced after Frazee’s case is concluded. Kenney faces a maximum sentence of three years if the crime is found to be aggravated.

Last week, Frazee’s lifelong friend Joseph Moore testified that Frazee had allegedly uttered the phrase “No body, no crime” several months before Berreth’s disappearance.

Last week, an inmate testified that, while he was in jail with Frazee from Sept. through October 2019, Frazee asked him to help him kill various witnesses in the case, including Kenney.