Colorado Man Charged With Sexual Assault After Missing Girl, 11, Found Safe In His Home

A 30-year-old Colorado man has been arrested for his alleged role in the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl who he allegedly met through Craigslist.

Michael Patrick Buckley was charged on Wednesday with sexual assault as a pattern of abuse, according to a statement from the Westminster Police Department.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KUSA, Buckley allegedly told police that he had met the girl through Craigslist, but he claimed that she had depicted herself as being older in their online interactions and subsequent texts.

The affidavit alleges that the girl left home on Tuesday, telling her mother she was going to a nearby park. Her mother grew concerned when the girl failed to return and did not check in with her parents.

An AMBER alert was issued for the missing girl.

On Wednesday morning, a man contacted police, saying that contractors working at his home had had an unusual interaction with a young girl.

The girl asked to use the contractor's phone to call someone she described as her "boyfriend," the affidavit says, according to KUSA. After the call, she walked away, only to return 20 minutes later, to use the phone again. She allegedly told the contractor that she was 23 years old.

Per KUSA, police traced the number back to Buckley and drove out to his home. After he answered the door, police allegedly yelled out the girl's name and heard her reply from inside.

The missing girl reported to police that the two had had sexual contact, according to the affidavit.

The girl's family released a statement through the Westminster Police.

"We are so grateful to have [our daughter] home and safe," the statement reads. "We would request privacy. It is very comforting to know that families like ours are supported by a close-knit community and overwhelming response from the Westminster Police Department along with all the other first responder agencies who step up to help. We just want to offer the biggest thanks to all who helped us in a time of need."