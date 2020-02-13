Colo. Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Wife Months After He is Released from Jail on Assault Charges Against Her

Image zoom James Arthur Naulls, Jr. Westminister Police Department

Colorado police are searching for a man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend after he was released from jail on domestic abuse charges.

James Naulls, Jr., 30, is accused in the strangling and beating death of his ex-wife Yasmin Dahabreh, who was found inside her Westminster apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Jan. 31. She died from her injuries a few days later.

“We consider him very dangerous,” Westminster Police Department investigator Cheri Spottke tells PEOPLE.

Spottke says investigators believe Naulls is still in Colorado and possibly hiding out with friends or family: “They are harboring a fugitive at this point.”

Naulls was arrested on November 14 in Denver on aggravated assault charges against Dahabreh, 33, and was placed on pre-trial release with a GPS ankle monitor.

“That was what he was on bond for when he killed her,” Spottke alleges. “There was an order of protection, but that is just a piece of paper.”

Spottke says police believe Dahabreh stayed in contact with Naulls after the November attack.

“We believe she was talking to him, but to what extent we don’t know,” she says.

Yasmin Dahabreh Westminster Police Department

Police say Naulls cut off his ankle monitor after he allegedly killed Dahabreh to keep police from locating him and tried calling local hospitals to find his ex-wife.

Dahabreh’s friend Morgan Smith described her as “super-generous,” 9News reports. “She was loving. She, you know, she worked hard for everything she had…I am sad for her kids.”

“I want everybody not to forget her. And I want everyone not to forget he’s still out there. And it’s not over,” said Smith.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Naulls.

Police are advising to call 911 if you spot the suspect. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).