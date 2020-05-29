Colo. Driver Captured on Video Ramming Car into Man Protesting George Floyd's Death

In a cell phone video, the driver is seen intentionally aiming for a man protesting the killing of George Floyd

Violence erupted at a Denver Black Lives Matter protest on Thursday night, as a driver was seen on camera intentionally aiming their vehicle into a man protesting the killing of George Floyd, 9News, KPax and CBS Denver report.

Floyd, 46, a black man who had recently moved to Minneapolis, died on Monday after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck during an arrest as Floyd lay handcuffed on the ground.

Floyd begged Chauvin for his life, saying “please, I can’t breathe,” before losing consciousness after a matter of minutes. He later died.

Image zoom George Floyd Facebook

The horrifying incident was caught on camera by a passer-by in a 9-minute cell-phone video clip.

On Tuesday, four Minneapolis police officers -- including Chauvin -- were fired for their involvement in Floyd's death.

On Friday afternoon, Chauvin was taken into custody, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced. He is currently charged with with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said at a Friday press conference.

The cases of three other police officers present at the time of Floyd's May 25 death are still under investigation, Freeman noted. But he added, "I anticipate charges" against the other three officers.

At Denver’s Thursday evening protest organized by Black Lives Matter, a Twitter user posted a video of the crowd, then what appears to be a man hanging from a car. After the man jumps off the front of the vehicle, the driver appears to swerve intentionally toward the man, who falls to the ground after being hit. He then gets up and walks away. He does not appear to be seriously injured, and the unknown driver flees the scene.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement late Thursday night about the incident: “Tonight is a very sad night for our state. While we are still uncovering all of the facts about what took place, a protest regarding the killing of George Floyd devolved into vandalism and violence, and I was absolutely shocked by video evidence of a motorist attempting to run over a protestor.”

Denver was one of many U.S. cities where protesters congregated to express their outrage at what happened to Floyd.