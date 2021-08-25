"No means no!" the protestors chanted outside the Lincoln, Neb., fraternity

Hundreds of Students Protest Outside University of Nebraska Fraternity over Alleged Sexual Assault

Several hundred students of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln came together outside a fraternity Tuesday night to protest an alleged sexual assault.

According to campus crime logs, a sexual assault was reported to campus police early Tuesday morning at the Phi Gamma Delta house — also known as FIJI.

"F*** FIJI," the protestors chanted, The Daily Nebraskan reports. "No means no!"

The university has not released a comment regarding the ongoing investigation but a spokesperson told the Nebraskan that officials were prepared to follow the recommended disciplinary action.

In response to the protest, all fraternity and sorority activities and gatherings for the night had been cancelled, KOLN reports.

This isn't the first time the fraternity has faced criminal accusations.

In 2017, the fraternity was suspended for "reckless alcohol use, hazing and inappropriate sexually based behavior," according to the university.

"The FIJI house is what I hear the most has a bad reputation and repeat offenders, especially when it's roofie-ing and something predetermined is so disgusting, and I think that the campus has to do something about that," Hannah Howard, a sophomore, told the Nebraskan.

On Tuesday, the school's student government team released a statement on Twitter in support of the protests while the fraternity said in a statement it was cooperating with authorities conducting the investigation.