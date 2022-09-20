College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life

Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed

By Steve Helling
Published on September 20, 2022 04:12 PM
Carson Senfield

A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car.

Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle.

"According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the 1000 block of W Arch St just prior to the incident," police said in a press release. "After exiting his Uber, the individual attempted to enter the vehicle of another adult male parked nearby."

"The driver, who did not know the individual or why he was forcing his way into his vehicle, shot the man, striking him in the upper body," police say. "The driver said he feared for his life."

"[Senfield] died from his injuries on scene," authorities say. "The shooter, who remained at the scene, is cooperating with detectives."

It's unclear if the shooter will face any charges. Police have not identified him, but say that "any potential charges would be decided by the State Attorney's Office."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Senfield's family is mourning their sudden loss.

"He was such a bright light to everybody; he was an apple in everybody's eye," his father, Darren, told WGRZ-TV. "He was such a generator of great vibes."

"We don't have our son, we're mourning, we're heartbroken, we're devastated," Darren Senfield continued. "It was a senseless tragedy that we're still trying to figure out, but at this point, it doesn't really matter, we don't have our Carson with us."

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

Related Articles
memphis-shooting-suspect-090822
Man Arrested After 4 Killed, 3 Wounded in 'Senseless Murder Rampage': Memphis Police
Tiffany Fletcher
Beloved Mom Who Worked at Philadelphia Recreation Center Is Killed in Crossfire, and Suspect Is 14-Year-Old Boy
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Johnson funeral home. Deshawn Longmire was charged with murder in the death of Ronald Mouton, Sr., a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Uber Driver Charged in Alleged Road Rage Murder of Houston Pastor
Clockwise from top left: Valeria Caceras, Valeria Pena, Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano
Five People Killed in Florida Wrong-Way Crash; Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide
Wendy Cook, a school prinicpal who was shot to death
South Carolina Elementary School Principal Found Shot Dead in Car; Man With Her Arrested
Nesredin Esleiman uber driver
Md. Dad of 3 Murdered During Attempted Robbery While Driving for Uber, Police Say
Noah Shahnavaz, Indiana cop shot during a traffic stop
Rookie Indiana Police Officer Who'd Served in the Army Is Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop
Ophelia Nichols and her son Randon Lee
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
Gladys Yvette Borcela
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
Ophelia Nichols and her son Randon Lee
Son of TikTok Star 'Mama Tot' Was Selling Marijuana Before He Was Fatally Shot: Police
Anthony Garland
Ind. Lyft Driver Who Was the 'Best Dad' Allegedly Killed by Passenger Who Then Drove SUV to Family Function
Pamela Martinez - Grandma
Ariz. Grandmother Snapped Photo of Alleged Murderer Before She Was Killed: 'She Solved Her Own Homicide'
Ophelia Nichols and her son Randon Lee
Son of TikTok Star 'Mama Tot' Is Fatally Shot in Alabama, as She Pleads for Answers
https://www.gofundme.com/f/leevi-maseuli Leevi Maseuli
Dad Shot and Killed in Front of 7-Year-Old Son as They Sat in Car on Father's Day: 'Heinous Crime'
Kimberly Ortiz Zayas and Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz best friends killed in Pennsylvania.
Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend