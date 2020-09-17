Matthew Boulet pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted murder and admitted to allegations of causing great bodily injury in a 2018 attack, according to officials

College Student Faces More Than 15 Years in Prison for Stabbing His Dads While on School Break

A 23-year-old man in California is facing more than 15 years in prison for stabbing his two fathers multiple times, according to officials.

Matthew Boulet pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted murder and admitted to allegations of causing great bodily injury in attack on July 24, 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Boulet — who was 21 at the time of the attack — stabbed one of his dads in the neck, torso, arms, face and ears, officials said.

When the victim's husband tried to intervene, Boulet stabbed him multiple times in the arms, torso and face, according to prosecutors.

The incident occurred at the family's Sherman Oaks, California, home when Boulet was on a break from school, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Boulet's mother called police and reported that her son had stabbed his father and a second man who was also described as his dad, Los Angles Police Department spokesperson Norma Eisenman told the outlet at the time.

Police said that the attack happened during a family argument.

Both victims are in their 50s and survived the stabbing, KTLA reported.

A sentencing for Boulet has been scheduled for October 29, according to officials.

Online jail records show that Boulet, who was arrested on the same day of the attack, is currently being held at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, California.