Missing Ga. College Student Was Last Seen on Valentine’s Day, and Car Was Found Without Bumper

A family in Georgia is searching for their daughter after she was last seen at her boyfriend’s aunt’s home on Valentine’s Day.

The last time Christopher Gunn spoke to his 23-year-old daughter, Anitra Gunn, was on Friday morning to wish her a Happy Valentine’s Day. The next day, he reported her missing, 11Alive reports.

Christopher Gunn says friends and family became worried for Anitra’s welfare on Friday afternoon.

“She never texted them back, didn’t call them back. That’s when we knew something is definitely out of whack,” he told local station WMAZ.

Three days later, Gunn, an Agriculture major at Fort Valley State University, remains missing.

According to Peach County investigators, Gunn was last seen at her boyfriend’s aunt’s home Friday. During a welfare check at Gunn’s apartment later that day, investigators noted that nothing seemed out of place.

On Saturday afternoon, Gunn’s car was found in a neighbor’s yard near her apartment. But the car was missing its front bumper.

“We think that bumper is very important,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese told WMAZ.

On Tuesday, the Fort Valley Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Peach County Sheriff’s Office said they would continue to compare notes. Investigators have questioned Gunn’s boyfriend and towed his car.

“In cases like this, we are not going to leave any rocks uncovered,” Deese said, WMAZ reports.

Gunn’s friend, India King, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she saw Gunn at a party the night before she disappeared.

“She has never went days without calling or texting either me, her father or other friends and family members,” King said in a message to the paper. “Anitra has a cat and a dog we share who currently lives with her. She has never went days without feeding them, letting them out or scheduling with someone else to do so. All red flags that make us more concerned on her whereabouts.”

Gunn is described as being 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.