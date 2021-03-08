College Student, 20, Dies 3 Days After Alleged Hazing Incident at Bowling Green State University

A student at Bowling Green State University died on Sunday after an alleged hazing incident that involved alcohol, and his family is looking for answers.

Stone Foltz, 20, was hospitalized on Thursday after "alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption" at a Pi Kappa Alpha event, the university said in a statement. He was rushed to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he remained in critical condition for three days before his death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Foltz was at an off-campus event on Thursday night that was organized by the fraternity, to which Foltz, a sophomore, was pledging. He was given a "copius amount of alcohol," the family attorney tells the newspaper.

Later in the night, fraternity members dropped Foltz off at his apartment. His roommates called 911 early Friday morning, and Foltz was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police have not released how much alcohol Foltz consumed, but another pledge's roommate gave an interview to WTOL-TV, saying that it's not uncommon for pledges to be given a staggering amount of alcohol.

"We have to drink a handle of any alcohol that our big gives us," the student told the TV station. "We have to finish the whole thing in the time we're there before we leave." A handle of alcohol is equal to about 40 shots.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the Police Division of the City of Bowling Green is handling the investigation into the events that led to Foltz's death.

Bowling Green State University has stripped the local chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha of its status as an official student organization. The university says it will work with authorities to investigate the incident.

"We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected," university spokesperson Alex Solis told ABC News.

In a statement, the national Pi Kappa Alpha organization says that it will take immediate action against the Bowling Green State chapter. "As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity," the organization said.

While disciplinary proceedings remain ongoing, the University says that their heart goes out to Foltz's loved ones. "Those who knew Stone remember him as a kind, selfless person with a great sense of humor," BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said in a statement. "The University mourns his tragic loss and shares in his family and friends' sorrow."

A GoFundMe page has been launched in Foltz's memory by his family, with proceeds going to others in need.