Two college roommates studying at Texas State University were found dead by one of their friends around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, May 5, according to a statement made by the San Marcos Police Department on its website.

Authorities later identified the “close friends” as Connor Shannon, who was studying Electrical Engineering at the university, according to his Facebook page, and Matthew Pfluger.

Before their deaths, the two lived together in a house in San Marcos, Texas, a suburb of Austin.

After an initial investigation of the crime scene, police believe that Pfluger, 24, allegedly shot Shannon, 24, “multiple times” before “attempting to kill himself with a knife.”

It was after the first alleged suicide attempt that Pfluger reportedly “went into the backyard and shot himself in the head,” authorities claim.

Authorities have since notified the two men’s next of kin about their respective deaths. Police note that this marks the second murder-suicide incident in San Marcos in 2019.

Following Pfluger and Shannon’s passing, a friend of both deceased, Cheyenne Brazier, posted an online tribute to the former roommates.

“My heart is so heavy right now, I wish this was all a dream right now,” Braazier wrote on Facebook on May 5. “Connor Shannon you always had my back and knew how to brighten anyone’s day! You always saw the good in everyone! You were my best friend and I love you so much! RIP you sweet soul!”

Brazier also commented on Pfluger’s death. She claimed the two men were “were best friends/roommates/brothers” in the comments of her Facebook post.

“Matthew Pfluger you were one of my first friends when my family and I first moved to Austin,” she went on to write in her Facebook post. “You could make anyone laugh and were always such a goofball! You were like a big brother to me, even though I probably annoyed you 95% of the time!

I love both of you so much and my prayers go out to both families suffering their loss!” she continued. “This world will not be the same without you guys.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.